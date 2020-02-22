Our View: Thumbs up for community college looking to future, hip-hop fundraiser show, plans for old skatepark

THUMBS UP: Carroll Community College is looking to the future. College officials have studied ideas for expanded athletics facilities on the campus that could include indoor and outdoor tracks, an aquatics center, and new turf fields. Now, these ideas are just that at this point — there are no firm proposals yet, and officials are holding price tags close to their chests. But it never hurts to plan for different future possibilities, so we were glad to hear from President James Ball when he spoke at the Board of County Commissioners’ Thursday meeting, presenting details from a feasibility study. “We understand that this would be huge and a huge impact on the campus,” Ball said, noting that such proposals, if enacted, might affect spaces that could be needed for academic facilities. Ball spent part of his time speaking of ways that expanded athletics facilities at the college could benefit the county as a whole. It’s crystal clear to us that he has a point. Consider the following options being considered: a relative lack of turf fields across the county? Check. An indoor track facility far closer than Prince George’s County? Check. A centrally located swimming facility? Check. Facilities like these could change the face of local athletics for the better. We’ll stress again that none of these ideas are likely to see reality for years, and the cost could be eye-popping. But we’d say the college is right to be thinking ahead — and thinking of how it can help the larger community.