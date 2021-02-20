Our View: Thumbs up for pickleball at TownMall, high school graduations, scholars and library project progress | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Business at TownMall of Westminster has been spotty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to a unique partnership there’s a place that seems to be thriving and attracts many different activities. The Fun & Fit Factory, a bounce house establishment owned by Anthony DeJesus, is also home to a group of pickleball enthusiasts who come to the mall twice a week to play games indoors. DeJesus met a man last fall who talked to him about pickleball, and from there an agreement was forged. The Fun & Fit Factory is no longer just a place for kids to play — now people of all ages can have a few matches on one of the five courts recently added inside. DeJesus, of Westminster, took over the businesses nearly four years ago. It was called Paradise of Fun where kids could also bounce around. He told us it took a couple of years to get the place up and going but when it did, business was good. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, DeJesus saw less people and hosted fewer parties. “It does OK, but it doesn’t bring in the money that pickleball brings in,” he told us. John Ebeling, who is part of a pickleball group out of New Windsor, said his bunch needed indoor space during the winter months. Ebeling said pickleball at The Fun & Fit Factory worked out well for him and DeJesus. “It’s a win-win for both of us,” Ebeling said.