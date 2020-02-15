Our View: Thumbs up for school bus safety proposal, CCPL honor, City Hall upgrades, coffee shop philanthropy

THUMBS UP: The problem of drivers zipping past stopped school buses is a very old one, but it’s still cause for plenty concern. Drivers illegally blow past stopped school buses with lights flashing something like 125 times per day, according to a nine-year average of survey day counts by bus drivers. Any one of these instances could result in the severe injuring or even death of a child. And for what? Even with flashing lights and clearly visible stop signs, the problem persists. But we were glad to report this week that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Public Schools are pursuing a measure that could help reduce these dangerous occurrences. Officials came before the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday to propose adding more cameras to school buses in the hopes of catching more drivers who violate those laws. This is known as a “stop-arm violation.” The Sheriff’s Office and CCPS would partner on the program and contract with a third-party vendor for the camera equipment and some of the responsibility of monitoring for violations. Sheriff Jim DeWees said fines from violators would pay for the equipment and it would add no costs to the county, CCPS or the Sheriff’s Office. If approved, the program could begin as soon as the 2020-21 school year. Simply put, we see no reason for this to not approved and put in place on that timetable.