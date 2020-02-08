THUMBS UP: A Manchester resident and Carroll Community College student had an opportunity to speak in our state’s capital this week, and it sure seems she took full advantage of the opportunity. Morgan Barton, 31, of Manchester, represented about 500,000 community college students across the state at the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC) Student Advocacy Day before the Maryland General Assembly. It’s the second time in three years Carroll Community has been tapped from among the state’s 16 community colleges to provide the student speaker on Advocacy Day — a distinction to be proud of. Barton’s educational path was not a simple or typical journey, but that’s something to value in the context of what community colleges offer. In 2017, her son told her it wasn’t fair that he had to do homework when she didn’t, so she decided to take him up on the challenge and enrolled for the second time at Carroll Community. The first time she enrolled there was in 2008, but that didn’t last long. But since she returned, it’s clear that she’s made a strong, positive impression on her mentors. That’s the beauty of it — no two students’ stories are the same, and a solid community college — like the one we have here — can be a real door opener for just about anyone. Barton told us, “Being here, it’s not like going to a large university. It’s like coming home."