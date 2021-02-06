Our View: Thumbs up for a snow day, a warm place in winter, choices for learning | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: A new emergency shelter in Carroll County was put to good use this past week during the winter storm. The basement of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Westminster has been transformed into an emergency shelter, where individuals can warm during the day or spend the night without preregistering. The center offers hot drinks, activities, and a light lunch during the day and dinner for residents at night. The shelter has been operational since November and is being run by Human Services Programs of Carroll County — a private nonprofit that works with with the county to combat homelessness. The organization has been serving the county’s homeless for 30 years. In previous years, HSP has run a cold weather shelter out of the Westminster senior center. But because of COVID-19, senior centers are closed. Also, the Carroll County Public Library branches had previously worked with the homeless population to provide heat and bathroom services, but they have been closed as well. The shelter at St. Paul’s was funded through a community development grant. “When everything shut down, that really impacted the homeless population because there were all these places that people would go,” HSP executive director Scott Yard told us. “They might get a library, they might go to the mall, they might go to just different service. And with all those closed, that’s what triggered us to say, hey, we need to create a day center because there’s nowhere else to go.”