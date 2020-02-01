THUMBS UP: Woodbine resident Jase Barbato, at 8 years old, has a pretty cool hobby and an even cooler nickname. The boy known as “The Barbato Tornado” is all about the recreational sport of ninja, in which competitors race through obstacle courses that challenges their strength, speed, agility and balance. And he’ll be leaping, climbing, running, and pulling his way toward a top spot in the National Ninja League World Championships next month. He started out by trying a ninja class in Frederick offered to home-schooled children when he was about 5 years old. “He has always been a climbing, wild, full-of-energy kind of kid,” his mother, Nicole Barbato, told us. We’re positive he could put most of us adults to shame. Jase will compete in the world competition in the age bracket for 6- to 8-year-olds in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Feb. 22. Jase, Carroll County will be cheering you on.
THUMBS UP: Over a year after it began, the case of former Taneytown Police Chief William E. Tyler came to a conclusion this past week, with a federal judge sentencing him to a year and a day in prison, lamenting his “fall from grace.” Tyler, who pleaded guilty last year in a scheme to illegally possess and transfer a machine gun that belonged to his department, will also serve three years of supervised release once he is out of prison, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander said. The matter has been a stain on Taneytown and on Carroll County, and we’re grateful that it’s resolved. “I was a law enforcement officer for over half of my life and with all the good I have done over the course of my career, I ended it with disgrace,” Tyler told Hollander in the courtroom. It’s true. Tyler served as a Taneytown police officer for 25 years, including the last 15 as its chief. Even though the sentence was less than what sentencing guidelines called for — between 18 and 24 months — we’re glad the case didn’t end with a slap on the wrist. He lied to the FBI, and he stole a weapon that could, in the words of Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines, pose a threat to the community if “in the hands of the wrong person.” Tyler lost the trust of the community. It’s time to move on.
THUMBS UP: On Tuesday, Mount Airy got started with its initiative to celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Woman. This year, a century will have passed since the 19th Amendment became the law of the land, guaranteeing women the right to vote. It feels preposterous that such a right has been extended to women for such a relatively short time in the grand scheme of history, but it didn’t happen by accident. The women’s suffrage movement stretched for nearly a century, and the cause was a hard-fought one. The yearlong celebration in Mount Airy will be a collaboration of women-centered institutions, organizations and scholars from around the area to commemorate the suffrage movement. “We will honor women that have influenced Mount Airy’s past, present and future,” Mount Airy Councilwoman Pamela Reed told us. We salute this initiative and encourage others in Carroll County to consider organizing something similar.
THUMBS UP: A yoga studio in Sykesville is reaching out to local veterans and first-responders with a 20%-off special and a specially designed workshop. Stacey Swierzbinski, the owner of Branches of Yoga on Sykesville’s Main Street, told us, “The impact I’m hoping that it has is just that they can come and can find us, find a way to come into a safe space, that they know this is a safe space and they can come. They can practice, they can meditate, they can release and kind of let go any stress in their life or anything they’re holding onto ..." Some might scoff at the phrase “safe space,” which sadly has been strangely political in recent years. But why would anyone oppose the concept of veterans and first-responders being able to find environments in which they can be comfortable? There are individuals who have sacrificed more than most for the public good, and they often pick up scars in the process. That can take the form of anxiety and depression, physical ailments of all sorts, and, notably, post-traumatic stress disorder. We’re not presenting yoga as a miracle cure for all of that; no such thing exists. However, yoga is a time-proven practice that promotes self-healing, stress relief and all sorts of positive effects. If even just a handful of local veterans and first-responders can find new comfort through yoga, then that’s something we support. Kudos to those at Branches of Yoga who started this outreach.