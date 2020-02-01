THUMBS UP: A yoga studio in Sykesville is reaching out to local veterans and first-responders with a 20%-off special and a specially designed workshop. Stacey Swierzbinski, the owner of Branches of Yoga on Sykesville’s Main Street, told us, “The impact I’m hoping that it has is just that they can come and can find us, find a way to come into a safe space, that they know this is a safe space and they can come. They can practice, they can meditate, they can release and kind of let go any stress in their life or anything they’re holding onto ..." Some might scoff at the phrase “safe space,” which sadly has been strangely political in recent years. But why would anyone oppose the concept of veterans and first-responders being able to find environments in which they can be comfortable? There are individuals who have sacrificed more than most for the public good, and they often pick up scars in the process. That can take the form of anxiety and depression, physical ailments of all sorts, and, notably, post-traumatic stress disorder. We’re not presenting yoga as a miracle cure for all of that; no such thing exists. However, yoga is a time-proven practice that promotes self-healing, stress relief and all sorts of positive effects. If even just a handful of local veterans and first-responders can find new comfort through yoga, then that’s something we support. Kudos to those at Branches of Yoga who started this outreach.