Our View: Thumbs up for helping horses, ‘Walkie Talkies,’ and a shot in the arm | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Carroll County is doing its part to stay vigilant when it comes to horse rescue, and a few local farms and establishments are dedicating time to the equine cause. Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine is one of those places, and executive director Erin Clemm Ochoa told us 99.5% of the organization’s horses comes in through animal control agencies. Most of the county’s facilities have sheltering for cats, dogs, and other small animals, but not enough shelter for equines. Days End has been in business since 1989 to aid in those large animal cases where rescues are necessary. Days End shelters about 80 horses on average at any given time, but brings in about 150 throughout the year from adoptions going out to new horses coming in. In December, Days End rescued 17 horses from a Carroll County case facilitated through the Carroll County Humane Society, one of the organization’s largest influxes of rescues. “We were really happy that, despite COVID going on and with limited hands-on ability, that we were able to shift and still do our mission to support the counties when they knew these horses must be removed for their health and the ultimate outcome of their life,” Ochoa told us. Meanwhile, Maryland Horse Rescue is a nonprofit horse rescue and rehabilitation facility similar to Days End, but specializes in the care of blind and elderly horses. Located in Mount Airy, this organization does not sell horses, but strives to re-home the animals once they have been rescued and rehabilitated. Maryland Horse Rescue took in 11 horses in 2020 and relied heavily on its volunteers to aid in the rehabilitation of these animals. Biemiller told us being on-site helped many of the facility’s volunteers escape stress brought on by the pandemic.
THUMBS UP: Seniors in Carroll County have a place to go if they want to get outside and enjoy nature. That’s thanks in part to Sykesville resident Bob Corbin, a widower who a few years ago joined a walking group at South Carroll Senior & Community Center and now leads it on weekly treks and is trying to increase the group’s size. Corbin, 83, told us his group, the Walkie Talkies, tries to get together on Wednesdays or Thursdays, and when possible take to more rural sites such as Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area in Baltimore County and Patapsco Valley State Park. But paved trails are usually better suited for the age bracket, Corbin said. Last week, about a dozen Walkie Talkies faithful embarked on a several-mile trail at Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock, with humans and pets enjoying some unseasonable January weather. The walking group fosters new relationships, and Corbin said that’s one of the perks of joining. People were a little hesitant in the early stages of the pandemic, but since then Corbin said he has seen his group create more interest in walking. “It’s both a social and an exercise type thing. And it just grew and grew,” Corbin told us. “And we added new people, because people are tired of being in their house. So it’s wonderful.”
THUMBS UP: Thanks to the Maryland National Guard for putting together a Mobile Vaccination Support Team that was on hand Wednesday at Westminster Senior Center to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations to 75-and-over citizens. Ed Singer, the county’s top health officer, said Carroll’s health department is trying to expand its capacity to vaccinate as many people as possible. Singer estimated 5,000 people per week in Carroll can get their COVID-19 vaccine without a need for external support or operating a mass vaccination clinic. Having a National Guard presence boosts the effort, Singer said. “This is our first 75-plus clinic that we’ve done,” Singer told us. “People have been rolling through here, it’s been no problem. It’s great to have the support of the guard.”