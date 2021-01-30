Our View: Thumbs up for helping horses, ‘Walkie Talkies,’ and a shot in the arm | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Carroll County is doing its part to stay vigilant when it comes to horse rescue, and a few local farms and establishments are dedicating time to the equine cause. Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine is one of those places, and executive director Erin Clemm Ochoa told us 99.5% of the organization’s horses comes in through animal control agencies. Most of the county’s facilities have sheltering for cats, dogs, and other small animals, but not enough shelter for equines. Days End has been in business since 1989 to aid in those large animal cases where rescues are necessary. Days End shelters about 80 horses on average at any given time, but brings in about 150 throughout the year from adoptions going out to new horses coming in. In December, Days End rescued 17 horses from a Carroll County case facilitated through the Carroll County Humane Society, one of the organization’s largest influxes of rescues. “We were really happy that, despite COVID going on and with limited hands-on ability, that we were able to shift and still do our mission to support the counties when they knew these horses must be removed for their health and the ultimate outcome of their life,” Ochoa told us. Meanwhile, Maryland Horse Rescue is a nonprofit horse rescue and rehabilitation facility similar to Days End, but specializes in the care of blind and elderly horses. Located in Mount Airy, this organization does not sell horses, but strives to re-home the animals once they have been rescued and rehabilitated. Maryland Horse Rescue took in 11 horses in 2020 and relied heavily on its volunteers to aid in the rehabilitation of these animals. Biemiller told us being on-site helped many of the facility’s volunteers escape stress brought on by the pandemic.