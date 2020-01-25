THUMBS UP: It’s not unusual to have relatives, especially older ones, who are forced to soldier through pain on a daily basis. What’s a bit more unusual is how Kevin Dakin of Taneytown responded to exactly that situation. His grandmother, a cancer survivor, was suffering from neuropathy, or nerve damage, in her hands and feet as a result of the chemotherapy treatments she underwent for her cancer. She was in constant pain, so he took the initiative to go on a search for something more in hopes of easing her discomfort. That led him to lavender. The fragrance from the oils of the lavender plant is believed to help promote calmness and wellness, so it can be helpful to those dealing with anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and even with chronic pain. “I felt it was a worth a try,” Dakin told us. He did his research and liked what he learned. So he made another big step, launching a new business that provides lavender sachets from his home at Someday Came Farm. He makes the sachets himself and sells them, though he also provides them for free to some clients. His first clinic sponsorship is with Carroll Therapy Associates in Eldersburg, where a basket of the sachets sits at the ready for those who want to help themselves. They seem to be most appreciative. “I can’t believe that he is doing this. It is so meaningful to my clients and to me,” Melissa Ruff, owner of Carroll Therapy Associates, told us. If the lavender is having a positive affect, and it seems to be doing just that, then we’re absolutely behind Dakin’s operation.