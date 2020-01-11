Thumbs up: Picture this scene: It’s a dark December night in Westminster, and Jen Shillingburg and Michael Eaton find themselves on a cliff’s edge. “Don’t lean too far forward,” Shillingburg cautions. Eaton shouts in a panicked tone, “Don’t look down!” But Shillingburg loses her balance and slips. “You’ve got the arm strength,” she groans, “Carry me up buddy.” Their arms entwined, Eaton makes to lift her up, then leans too far forward and emits a scream of fear. “Freeze!” shouts Britt Burr, the founder and creative director of the nonprofit Barrier-Free. You might not recognize that scene, but there’s a reason for that — it was part of an original theater production. Barrier-Free, launched in 2017, brings together people with autism or intellectual disabilities to produce and perform such shows. The whole process seems to be a wonderful avenue for discovering and nurturing creativity among the program’s participants. And who know what otherwise unseen talent it might expose. Lauren Burr, director of operations, told us that community theater can be rewarding for any adults, but for people on the autism spectrum or with intellectual disabilities, it can be especially valuable as they leave the structured environment of high school and enter the adult world on their own. “We add a new role and purpose in these adults’ lives, they are now actors and Barrier-Free participants,” she said. “Coming to Barrier-Free when we are doing inclusive theater, drama therapy techniques, they are learning conversational skills, how to maintain eye contact, how to have a conversation, how to learn names.” By taking on other characters, they can practice those social skills that could be difficult for them to practices as themselves, she added, skills that can translate into the workplace and elsewhere in their lives. “This whole thing has really helped me out a lot,” Eaton told us. No further questions. If you’d like to see the group perform, they’ll put on two different shows in mid-March at McDaniel College.