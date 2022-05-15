M.K. Sprinkle: Conservatives are just trying to protect an unborn child’s right to life | COMMENTARY

Yet again, liberals are screeching. They are losing what’s left of their minds because the Supreme Court of the United States appears to have finally read the U.S. Constitution and, after 50 years and over 63 million dead human fetuses, determined that the passage of Roe v. Wade was not within their purview.

Yes, even the liberal darling of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an ardent supporter of abortion, acknowledged that the Roe decision was on shaky legal ground from the beginning.

So now the question of legalized abortion will come before the individual states, and, at that point, the country will decide, state by state, if and to what degree it will accept the practice of terminating the life of an unborn child. At that point, we will learn decisively if “a majority of Americans” support unfettered abortion.

I don’t know how many columns I have written on the subject, but I know that at least once I went through the science that relates to the unborn child, that body of scientific data that liberals love to rant and rave about following, that is when and if it doesn’t conflict with either their ideology or their convenience.

Suffice it to say that it is now accepted science that an unborn child is not - at any time during a pregnancy (including conception) - some sort of malignancy that suddenly and mysteriously appeared in a woman’s womb. That child is a separate and distinct human being with separate and distinct DNA.

I would not begin to tell another woman what to do with her own body, but therein lies the dilemma. It’s no longer solely her body that is involved in abortion. If, as has been scientifically established, that a living child is caught up in the abortion process, doesn’t he or she deserve equal protection under the constitution of a civilized society? Must that child die for the sole reason that he or she landed in the wrong womb?

I’m not of the opinion there is any mystery as to when life begins. The fundamental test is mere observation, and we can begin by simply asking, “When does life end? How do we know when someone is dead?” The answer doesn’t require high school diplomas, college or medical degrees; death comes when the heart stops beating. Likewise, we know that someone is alive when we encounter a beating heart, and an unborn baby’s heart begins beating at approximately 22 days following conception.

Yet there are those who still continue to dally with the notion that an unborn child is nothing more than a clump of cells, and as long as they continue to deny the existence of another living human being, that unborn child can be murdered with both impunity and a clear conscience. At the moment of acknowledgement that a living child is involved, however, the barbarism of the abortion process comes into focus, and the clear conscience is ripped away. In the words of author Richard Bach, “The worst lies are the lies we tell ourselves.”

Abortion up to and including birth? Straight up savagery!

Liberals are fond of using “what-about” scenarios to push their pro-abortion agenda: What about rape or incest? What about “children with severe disabilities”? Here’s the real question: How many of those 63 million plus dead fetuses fell into those categories?

Further, conservatives note the irony of the Ruth Sent Us picketers, with their signs, telling us that if Roe is overturned deaths will increase. Heads up, ladies - every abortion results in death.

So, now the country waits for the final decision from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade, and as it does, liberals will continue their fearmongering and hyperbolic rage. They will continue to rant about the slippery slope, about the religion of conservative judges who want to forbid women from taking birth control pills, about conservatives who are lying in wait to target their other rights.

Also, while they will rant about women’s rights, they will choose to forget that half of those 63 million dead fetuses would have matured into women. Women who were denied their right to life.

In truth, conservative want only to protect the living child, to guarantee that child his or her right to live. Is that really too much to ask?

M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.