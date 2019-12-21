Freedom of Speech and Expression. It’s the freedom that allows us to express our own thoughts and opinions and to challenge those with whom we differ. It’s the freedom that allows our media and every person to speak freely, irrespective of the verbal ferocity with which our words may be greeted. It’s the freedom that infuriates some of us when we witness those who kneel at the playing of our national anthem or burn our American Flag, but it’s also the freedom that allows us to chastise verbally those individuals and turn our backs to them.