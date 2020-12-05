Sprinkle: Establishing political sabotage through hypocritical assessment | COMMENTARY

In the past four years, Democrats haven’t passed up a single day of whining, complaining, sniping, plotting, and consistently undermining this president, and now they have the unmitigated gall to complain: “Trump wants to make it as difficult as possible for Biden’s administration to function smoothly.”
Aside from the fact that Democrats are apparently prepared to spend the next four years carping that Trump has had the audacity to raise a legal challenge to an election fraught with problems, you can bank on it — every disaster that befalls this hapless Biden puppet administration will be Trump’s fault, and every Trump accomplishment will be attributed to Biden (a hearkening back to the alleged “booming economy” that Obama and Biden supposedly handed over to Trump).
It’s a sad lesson. You can attempt to force the creatures from the swamp, but you can’t force the swamp from the creatures. It’s where they thrive — in the muck of covert operations, always outside of the boundaries of transparency, and at times, it would seem, outside of the boundaries of the law applicable to the rest of us.
We note from the 2020 election, swamp creatures function best in the middle of the night or when they can throw up obstructions to hide their dubious activities. In a Nov. 4 tweet, David Shafer, Georgia’s GOP Chairman, wrote: “Fulton County told our observers … to go home because they were closing up and then continued to count ballots in secret.”
We’ve seen them send mass mail ballots to those on outdated voter lists. The likes of the Chicago Sun Times, New York Post and others even published claims that a registration form was mailed to a deceased pet. But, I suppose that if they’re capable of resurrecting the human dead (at least long enough to vote), it’s not that far a stretch to resurrect Spot and Puff from the old Dick and Jane first grade readers long enough to have them place their paws on the scales.
What increases the appearance of a potentially fraudulent 2020 election are the comments made by Democrats about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.
· In a tweet on Nov. 7, Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate, wrote the following: “Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next four years.”
· In response to Yang’s tweet, Jenni Dinger, who appears to be a clinical assistant professor at Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, Indiana, responded: “I am available to come down for a week in early December. Will do whatever it takes 24/7. Let’s go!”
· New York Times columnist, Thomas Friedman, said in a CNN interview: “I hope everyone moves to Georgia in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators.”
· Tamara Stevens, a Democratic activist and organizer of Handmaids Coalition of Georgia, wrote: “Hey all you Northern Democrats! You are all invited to spend the Winter in Georgia!!! Come on down and we will cook for you too!!! Y’allywood ... start ramping up productions and get all those West Coast Liberals here too!”
Not only do these people have a flagrant disregard for Georgia law, they also encourage others to violate the law by suggesting they establish “temporary residency” to assist in padding the Georgia vote.
So, let’s understand each other. You now believe that Biden is entitled to the cooperation that you refused to give to President Trump. All is forgiven, and we should all hold hands and make merry. I wouldn’t count on it.
But of this, however, you may rest assured, gentle Dems — no one is going to sabotage the incoming president. He can handle that all by himself. We’re merely going to watch as the leftists, the socialists, the Obama throwbacks, BLM, and the other incompetents tear this country apart — and pray there’s something left to resurrect at the end of the next four years.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.