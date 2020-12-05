Sprinkle: Establishing political sabotage through hypocritical assessment | COMMENTARY

We’ve seen them send mass mail ballots to those on outdated voter lists. The likes of the Chicago Sun Times, New York Post and others even published claims that a registration form was mailed to a deceased pet. But, I suppose that if they’re capable of resurrecting the human dead (at least long enough to vote), it’s not that far a stretch to resurrect Spot and Puff from the old Dick and Jane first grade readers long enough to have them place their paws on the scales.