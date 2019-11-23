For those who still have any remaining semblance of fairness, ask yourself the following questions. If you or a family member were accused of a crime, would you want Adam Schiff’s “rules of inquiry” applied to you? Would you find it acceptable if “witnesses” were brought to testify against you who “heard about” your crime but neither witnessed your supposed misconduct nor were even certain that what you did was actually a crime? Would you think it advisable that your attorney be present to cross-examine those “witnesses” to be certain that the accusers were not leading “witnesses” to slant their testimony to your detriment?