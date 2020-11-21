Sprinkle: Resisting ‘the tyranny of the majority’ begins with understanding America’s founding values | COMMENTARY

These are the same people who demonstrate the inability to differentiate between peaceful protest and full-scale riot. These are the people who tell us that the “most malignant goal of the Electoral College was to keep power in the hands of wealthy, white, male, landowners.” They begin by assigning motive to the founders (occasionally skewed by projecting on them the content of their own character), and then they lament that the founders of the U.S. lacked perfection. At the same time, they fail miserably to recognize the flaws that haunt their own lives.