“Hypocrisy” is a pejorative term. And it might be cutting when it’s used to deride the evangelical Christian but for the fact that it usually comes from those who demonstrate a barely nodding acquaintance with the Scriptures while pontificating on “what Jesus would do.”
It reminds me of those who declare with authority, “The Bible says money is the root of all evil.” Actually, it doesn’t. It says, “The love of money…” (1 Timothy 6:10). Then, there are the ones who tell us the Bible says, “To err is human, to forgive divine.” No. That quote is from An Essay on Criticism by the British poet, Alexander Pope.
I attempted to address the matter of Christian hypocrisy in my column of April 10 (“Here’s why Christian ‘hypocrites’ support Trump”), but since the subject seems to be resurfacing, I’ll try again.
Let’s begin by establishing some biblical background concerning “hypocrites.”
First, there seems to be some question about Christians associating themselves with sinners like Trump. In Luke 19:10, Jesus said he came “to seek and to save that which was lost.” That’s a difficult task if we live solely in the rarified air of our own perceived moral perfection. Most of us have the good sense to realize we are far from perfect; hence, the phrase, “sinners saved by grace.”
The propensity for making wrong decisions doesn’t disappear after we become Christians. We still have our mortal nature, and Matthew 26:41 reminds us that “the spirit indeed is willing but the flesh is weak.” And let’s not forget that Jesus himself was accused of keeping bad company: “…the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, this man receives sinners, and eats with them.” (Luke 15:2)
Second, Paul tells us in Acts 13:22 that God “raised up unto them David to be their king … and said, I have found David … a man after mine own heart.” Wait a minute! We have a problem with David — you know, that Bathsheba thing. Not only did David commit adultery with Bathsheba, but when he discovered she was pregnant with his child, he had her husband, Uriah, killed. (You’ll find the story of this “immoral” Chosen-One-of-God in 2 Samuel.)
So let’s come to the point and remind our critics once again the reason most evangelical Christian “hypocrites” are continuing to support Donald Trump.
Allow me to speak bluntly: evangelicals care more about the lives of unborn infants than we care about the sex life of Donald Trump — or Franklin Roosevelt or Jack Kennedy or Bill Clinton. We will pray for them, but ultimately, their Creator will judge; and in Matthew 7:2, Jesus issued a warning to the 21st-century Pharisees and scribes: “In the same way you judge others, you will be judged.”
Further, evangelicals care about illegal immigration and the safety and security of the American people. We care about jobs and crime and taxes. We care about our 401(k)s and healthcare. We care about Israel and its safety. We care about the U.S. Constitution (including the first and second amendments) and equal application under the law. And we most definitely care about the rights of Christians and their businesses. These are a few of the items on Trump’s agenda that are important to the Christian “hypocrite.”
And the Democratic counter-offer? A group of pro-abortion socialists, steeped in PC culture, who, with their Green New Deal, medicare-for-all, free education, reparation payouts, and other unlimited “giveaways,” have proven clearly they have neither a grasp of basic math nor the understanding of the disastrous ramifications of their policies on the American economy.
They malign ICE, our police officers, and border patrol agents. A number of the cities Democrats now control, many of which are “sanctuary cities,” are a crime-ridden mess. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders seems to think that some citizens should pay a 97.5% effective tax rate while Warren is convinced she should tax our bank accounts and spend $52 trillion by her own campaign’s estimates for expanded medicare that some say would result in 2 million lost jobs and bankrupt the country in the process.
Sorry, liberals. Most evangelicals will vote for the sinner, Donald Trump, in 2020, not because he’s reached a level of moral perfection, but because the Democratic alternative is a recipe for disaster and anathema to our core Christian values.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday.