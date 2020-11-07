Sprinkle: Justice Amy Coney Barrett: The conservative woman liberals love to hate | COMMENTARY

A reader recently complained to me: “American women [have a] classic way [of] turning on accomplished, educated, articulate, and successful women … women in power.”
While he and other men of the same mindset seem bent on defending liberal damsels in distress, they clearly are not as likely to have a kind word for conservative women — the ones who do not follow in lockstep with liberal female politicians who put on a boorish display while attempting to sound profound, or those who attempt to make a political statement by protesting in their classic “uterus hats.”
Case in point: Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Justice Barrett graduated from Notre Dame Law School (summa cum laude) in 1997, the top student in her class and the executive editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. Following graduation, she clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman of the United States Court of Appeals and Supreme Court Associate Justice, Antonin Scalia.
In 2002, she returned to Notre Dame Law School, first as an assistant professor and then a full-tenured professor. She was voted Distinguished Professor of the Year three times. She is acclaimed for her expertise in subjects of constitutional law, federal courts, and statutory interpretation.
Additionally, the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the federal judiciary gave Barrett the committee’s highest rating — “Well Qualified” — stating, “… in interviews with individuals in the legal profession and community who know Judge Barrett … not one person uttered a negative word about her character.”
So why, then, are some liberal men and their liberal sisters bent on tarnishing the character of this “accomplished, educated, articulate, and successful … woman in power”? She is clearly as qualified as any of the other eight justices who sit on the Supreme Court, and there is nothing in her demeanor that would suggest that she would be anything other than fair, just, and kind to all parties who come before her.
No matter. With no basis to vilify her on her qualifications and/or her accomplishments, they’ve chosen to belittle her personally — her faith, her family, and even her attire.
Her faith. Some of Barrett’s detractors have maligned her based on her Catholic faith. For example, Bill Maher, the purported comedian whose mouth vacillates between an open sewer and the bottom of a birdcage, referred to her as an “[expletive] nut” who is “really, really Catholic. Like speaking in tongues.”
Not to be outdone, the liberal editorial cartoon by Hall (Artizans.com) in the Carroll County Times on October 16 depicted in silhouette all of the Supreme Court Justices in their robes — with Barrett adorned in Puritan headwear and collar.
Her family. Others aggressively attack the justice’s family. Dana Houle, a self-described political consultant to Democrats (and a self-demonstrated lowlife), suggested that the Barretts illegally adopted their two Haitian children. “Would it matter,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans who weren’t scrupulous intermediaries and the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti?”
John Lee Brougher, managing director of NextGen America, tweeted, “…transracial adoption is fraught with trauma and potential for harm, and everything I see here is deeply concerning.”
Her attire. Finally, there are those who are the ultimate authority on fashion. Liberal lawyer, Leslie McAdoo Gordon, who disapproved of Barrett’s fuchsia business dress worn at the confirmation hearing, wrote, “Women lawyers and judges wear suits, including dresses with jackets, for work. It is not a great look that ACB consistently does not. ... It’s inappropriately casual.”
But no fashion commentary would be complete without former Congresswoman Katie Hill tweeting, “I hate to be someone who judges women on their clothes but I’m sorry ACB’s outfits are all way too handsmaidy.” Thus said the woman clothed in her birthday suit for photographs published in a British tabloid.
Perhaps the real problem these liberals have with Barrett is that she is, in fact, an “accomplished, educated, articulate, and successful … woman in power.” So, for you knights in armor bent on the rescue of such women, how about demonstrating a little chivalry for the conservative woman, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.