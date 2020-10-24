Sprinkle: Reviewing the Trump-Obsessed platform of the Democratic Party (Part 2) | COMMENTARY

Since the column two weeks ago, I hope readers have taken the opportunity to review for themselves the 2020 Democratic Party Platform and understand what this nation will become if Harris and Biden are successful in November.
Last time, we covered COVID-19 and compared it with the dismal Biden-Obama response to H1N1 in 2009-2010, and the impact of COVID-19 on schools and employment brought about by “following the science” and shutting down the country.
Before proceeding, permit me a brief digression to the third point in the last column: “Trump has made America small.” Although nominated three times for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, predictably, Trump did not win. He has, however, picked up his fourth nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize — “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations…” — from Finland’s Laura Huhtasaari, a member of the European Parliament.
Continuing on to the body of the platform, let’s look at some additional key points.
Fourth. “Democrats are committed to ending homelessness in America.” (p. 21)
According to worldatlas.com, the 2017 U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations are New York (76,501), Los Angeles (55,108), Seattle (11,643), San Diego (9,160), Washington (7,473), San Jose (7,394), San Francisco (6,858), Las Vegas (6,490), Boston (6,135), and Philadelphia (5,693). What do these cities have in common? With the exception of San Diego and Las Vegas (Republican and independent mayors, respectively), both the cities and the states are controlled by Democrats. Significantly, their current state of affairs and their history do not align with their “commitment.”
Fifth. “The free press is essential to our free democracy.” (p. 48)
When the New York Post, the oldest and fourth-largest newspaper (by circulation) in the United States ran its article on Oct. 14, “Biden Secret E-Mails,” Twitter not only locked the New York Post’s account but also locked the accounts of those wanting to share the story, including Kayleigh McEnany and @TeamTrump. Noteworthy is that neither Hunter nor Joe Biden have denied the story. But that didn’t deter Twitter. While Republicans sent up a clamorous objection, Democrats were silent on Twitter’s censorship of the Post’s story. So much for an “essential free press” — if it doesn’t support the Democratic agenda.
Sixth: “Religious freedom is a core ... value of the Democratic Party.” (p. 48)
Under Article VI, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, “…no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” (constitution.congress.gov) One need look no further than the Democrats' treatment of Judge Barrett and her Catholic faith to determine the Democrats' “religious value.” (“The dogma lives loudly within you.”—Diane Feinstein)
Seventh: “Democrats will fight to guarantee equal rights for women,” (p. 42) and end “violence against women.” (p. 47)
Planned Parenthood’s 2018-2019 Annual Report confirmed that it had performed 345,672 abortions during that period. Of those 345,672 abortions, approximately 172,836 were unborn women, those who were unable to speak for themselves, those endured physical “violence” on an unimaginable level. Those women didn’t ask for the “right” to equal pay or the “right to reproductive freedom.” They didn’t even ask for the “right” to equal opportunity. All they asked for was the “right” to live, and Democrats and those who align themselves with them, denied them that “right.”
We’ve covered only seven topics from the Democratic Platform, but there’s so much more, including:
· “Making Washington, D.C. the 51st State” (p. 58) — giving a land mass of 68.3 square miles statehood and two U.S. senators.
· “Our criminal justice system is failing to keep communities safe…” (p. 35) The Democratic “system” has allowed BLM and Antifa to run unchecked through cities like Portland and Chicago. The lack of Democratic leadership in those cities is demonstrably appalling.
· “Supporting High-Quality K-12 Schools Across America.” (p. 66) Let’s include respect for this country and its founders — not perfect, but always striving for that “more perfect union.”
Much is at stake. Make certain you understand not just for whom you’re voting, but understand you’re voting for the future of your country.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.