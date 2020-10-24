Sprinkle: Reviewing the Trump-Obsessed platform of the Democratic Party (Part 2) | COMMENTARY

Planned Parenthood’s 2018-2019 Annual Report confirmed that it had performed 345,672 abortions during that period. Of those 345,672 abortions, approximately 172,836 were unborn women, those who were unable to speak for themselves, those endured physical “violence” on an unimaginable level. Those women didn’t ask for the “right” to equal pay or the “right to reproductive freedom.” They didn’t even ask for the “right” to equal opportunity. All they asked for was the “right” to live, and Democrats and those who align themselves with them, denied them that “right.”