Sprinkle: Reviewing the Trump-obsessed Democratic Party platform (Part 1) | COMMENTARY

If you haven’t already done so, you may want to review the 2020 Democratic Party Platform — 90-plus pages of Trump’s “failure,” Trump’s “recession,” Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” Trump’s “abject failure,” Trump’s “lies,” Trump’s “reckless policies,” and so forth.
Space doesn’t permit review of key points in one column, so we’ll review the platform in two parts, using the platform preamble as a general guideline.
First. “President Trump’s dereliction of duty has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans ...”
Of the many accusations hurled at this president by the Democrats, this is, perhaps, the most egregious and irresponsible ever launched by any sleazy politician. We know the steps President Trump took to protect this country from COVID-19, including early suspension of travel from China on Jan. 31 (criticized as “xenophobic” by Democrats) and Operation Warp Speed (producing new protocols and COVID-19-fighting drugs in record time).
To assess how Biden may have handled COVID-19, we need look no further than the Biden-Obama performance in handling the 2009-2010 H1N1 epidemic.
A study by “Emerging Infectious Diseases” concluded that while H1N1 had an Ro value (a mathematical term indicating the level of contagion of an infectious disease) between 1.4 and 1.6, COVID-19 had a median Ro value of 5.7, making it nearly 4 times more infectious than H1N1 and significantly more deadly.
Ron Klain, former Biden-Obama Ebola czar and current advisor to Biden’s campaign, said concerning the Biden-Obama handling of H1N1: “We did every possible thing wrong. Sixty million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time. And it is purely fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”
And we have no idea of the total number of H1N1 cases in the U.S. because three months before Biden-Obama declared it a national emergency, the testing stopped. The rationale given by the CDC, as reported by CBS: “Why waste resources testing for H1N1 flu when the government has already confirmed there’s an epidemic?”
In the summer of 2009, Biden-Obama promised 160 million H1N1 vaccine doses by late October. They produced less than 30 million. The Washington Times reported on Oct. 20, 2009, that a study by Purdue University scholars concluded that “the H1N1 vaccine will arrive too late to help most Americans who will be infected during this flu season.”
If the Biden-Obama team’s performance in handling H1N1 is any indication of how Biden would handle a virus that (1) had not previously been identified by scientists, and (2) is nearly 4 times more infectious than H1N1 and many times more lethal, we can only surmise the outcome.
Second. “. . .the loss of tens of millions of American jobs, and lasting harm to our children’s education and future.”
No one but a Democrat would proffer the ludicrous explanation that either job loss or education adjustments were the fault of Trump. Job loss and temporary online learning resulted from COVID-19 and the necessity to “shut down” the country based on the recommendation of medical scientists.
Third. “The Republican Party under President Trump has made America small — when we are a people called to do the greatest things.”
Hardly indicative of making “America small,” Trump has received his third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
· Trump nominated by a member of the Norwegian parliament for helping broker a peace deal between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. “He did it with common sense,” said David Flint, an Australian legal scholar.
· Trump administration and two European nations nominated by Magnus Jacobsson, of the Swedish parliament, for their “joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House” (Serbia and Kosovo).
· Trump nominated by a group of law professors in Australia for Trump’s foreign policy (aka the “Trump Doctrine”) for “reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”
“For his merit,” said Norwegian Tybring-Gjedde, “I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”
We’re not finished. More platform next column.
