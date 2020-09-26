Sprinkle:The Ginsburg Effect on American political turmoil | COMMENTARY

And now the Democrats threaten to “pack the courts,” despite the counsel of Justice Ginsburg. In a column on July 24, 2019, cnbc.com reported that Ginsburg disapproved of increasing the number of seats on the Supreme Court “because doing so would make it look partisan.” Further, Ginsburg said, “It would be that —one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’ . . . Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time.”