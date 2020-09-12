Sprinkle: Haircare perils of political prima donnas Pelosi, Lightfoot | COMMENTARY

I suppose we could credit Lightfoot for having had at least that much sense. But then she opened her arrogant mouth again: “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I’m a person who, I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut.” Paraphrased: “Take that, you peasants!”