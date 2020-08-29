Sprinkle: Assessing Democrat voters from a Republican perspective | COMMENTARY

Now that it has been suggested that Republican voters are little more than a basket of vacuous heads, incapable of critical thinking and rationally assessing the accomplishments of the incumbent president, let’s assess some Democrat voters and evaluate their voting rationale.
First, the “Gimme.” This is the Democrat voter who is clueless when it comes to basic economics. (Make no mistake; politicians are well aware of the Gimme’s economic and political naïveté.) The Gimme operates from the presumption that free stuff falls from the sky, delivered by some bountiful god with a “D” following his name. He rises in the morning, and there it is — like manna from heaven.
The story never varies from one election year to the next. Democrat politicians swoop in long enough to woo the Gimme voter with pseudo charm and promises they have neither intention nor ability to keep. Their rhetoric soars, filled with platitudes, metaphors, and clichés (“poetic,” as assessed by one easily impressed talking head) and returns to the ground as mystical pixie dust intended to envelope and enchant the gullible. And when the election is over, the politicians vanish, taking the Gimme’s vote with them and leaving the Gimme clinging, yet again, to another cruel deception. (“If you like your doctor and your medical plan….”)
Second, the “Elitist.” This is the Democrat voter who prefers to think of himself as the “enlightened one”—gifted with insight and knowledge comparable to God himself. So enamored with his own cachet and wisdom, and crippled by his own pomposity, he simply cannot comprehend that desecrating the American flag and kneeling for the national anthem, or calling thugs who destroy property and attack police officers “innocent protesters,” or killing inconvenient infants in utero, is, to many Americans, anathema to every fiber of their being.
Failure to succumb to the Elitist’s mindset labels you “ignorant” and earns you outright contempt, hostility, and assorted “-ists” and “-phobics” attached to your name.
Third, the “Denier.” Frequently overlapping with the Elitist, this Democrat voter would rather dance on hot coals than give this president credit for any of his numerous accomplishments: rebuilding the military, reactivating the space program and creating the new Space Force, bringing home hostages, creating opportunity zones, achieving energy independence, enacting the right-to-try law — and that’s just the beginning.
They’ve conveniently ignored the soaring economy before COVID-19: a stock market at its highest level ever, tax reductions even Social Security recipients appreciate, and the lowest unemployment in years for everyone— including Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and women.
So great is the Denier’s hate for this president, he won’t admit what he most fears before Election Day: indications of an economy beginning to recover and a COVID-19 vaccine on the brink of distribution. They know this president’s ability; and unlike the Denier’s presidential nominee, the incumbent president understands that a functioning country is crucial in the midst of COVID-19. We can take precautions; but we can’t run, and we can’t hide.
Last, the “Survivor.” This is the recovering Democrat, the one who has voted the party ticket all of his life. He has seen the results of Democrat-controlled cities, officials who stand on the sidelines and watch their cities burn, their businesses looted, and their citizens terrorized by vicious mobs running unfettered in the streets. He notes that those officials will do nothing to bring the anarchy to an end if doing so will inure to this president’s political advantage. And he considers the consequences if voters put them in charge of the whole country.
Leo Terrell, a prominent civil rights attorney and former battle-ready Democrat, offered, perhaps, the best explanation: “I did not leave the Democrats, they left me. The party of the Civil Rights movement, the party of JFK and ‘Ask not what your country can do for you’ has abandoned all its principles and handed the reins over to extremists.”
“Two roads diverged,” wrote Robert Frost, and the time is fast approaching when we, just as the persona in Frost’s poem, will have to choose a road, understanding that our choice will make “all the difference.”
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.