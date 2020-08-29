Sprinkle: Assessing Democrat voters from a Republican perspective | COMMENTARY

Last, the “Survivor.” This is the recovering Democrat, the one who has voted the party ticket all of his life. He has seen the results of Democrat-controlled cities, officials who stand on the sidelines and watch their cities burn, their businesses looted, and their citizens terrorized by vicious mobs running unfettered in the streets. He notes that those officials will do nothing to bring the anarchy to an end if doing so will inure to this president’s political advantage. And he considers the consequences if voters put them in charge of the whole country.