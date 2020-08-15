Sprinkle: Planned Parenthood’s overdue reckoning with Margaret Sanger, racism | COMMENTARY

While the Black population in NYC is roughly 24%, the 22-member PPGNY board is composed of one Black person, two Asians, and two Hispanics, leaving a total of 17 other. Even a minuscule knowledge of math suggests that the makeup of the board is staggeringly disproportionate to the population and lays a strong foundation for the argument of racial disparity within the organization. Were there equal representation, the board would have at least five Black members. Even if the 19% Black population in the whole of New York State were considered, the board would still have at least four members.