Sprinkle: Planned Parenthood’s overdue reckoning with Margaret Sanger, racism | COMMENTARY

The liberal leviathan that has grown fat as it’s consumed millions of unborn infants since its foundation in 1916 has finally come to a mea culpa, acknowledging publicly that its founder was a racist.
In its decision on July 21, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York determined that it would remove the name of Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan abortion clinic. Additionally, CNN reported, “Planned Parenthood of Greater New York said it is working with a community board, the New York City Council and the community to rename an honorary street sign that marks Margaret Sanger Square at the intersection of Bleecker and Mott Streets in the East Greenwich Village area of Manhattan.”
PPGNY, the resultant organization following the merger of five New York chapters, is the country’s largest affiliate of Planned Parenthood, and amid the growing accountability culture has apparently decided it needed to shed some of the Sanger stench before the “cancel” folk came knocking at its doors.
So PPGYN’s board chairman, Karen Seltzer, stepped up to the plate: “The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color. Margaret Sanger’s concerns and advocacy for reproductive health have been clearly documented, but so, too, has her racist legacy.”
Apparently, the national organization, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, supports PPGYN’s decision.
However, according to the New York Times, “Sanger still has defenders who say the decision to repudiate her lacks historical nuance.” The article continues with quotes from other supporters of Planned Parenthood: “[Sanger’s] views have been misinterpreted,” and “her motives were the opposite of racism.” Then, there’s the convoluted quote from Merle McGee, PPGNY’s chief equity and engagement officer: “We’re not going to obliterate her. If we obliterate her, we cannot reckon with her.”
CNN reported that it received an email from McGee stating: “It’s not complicated. She championed birth control and she supported racist ideas. Both of those things are true.”
But many believe that reckoning with Sanger is insufficient.
Kay James, the first African American to lead the Heritage Foundation, wrote in a July 29 column: “…this symbolic bowing to the far left’s ‘cancel culture’ doesn’t change the fact that the organization is still influenced by her inhumane beliefs.” She continues: “Planned Parenthood also still targets minority communities. If [B]lack lives matter to Planned Parenthood, then why, according to a 2015 study, are nearly 80% of its surgical abortion facilities located within walking distance of minority neighborhoods? According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2014, a year when [B]lack women only accounted for about 13% of the U.S. population, they made up 28% of those having abortions.”
And then she added: “Each year in New York City, more [B]lack babies are aborted than born.”
On June 1, The Public Discourse reported that in NYC, for every 1,000 Black babies born alive, 1,180 were aborted, all of which seems to confirm Pastor Clenard Howard Childress’ lament: “The most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb.” Or stated another way by Ryan Bomberger of The Radiance Foundation: “Planned Parenthood is the leading killer of unarmed [B]lack lives.”
While the Black population in NYC is roughly 24%, the 22-member PPGNY board is composed of one Black person, two Asians, and two Hispanics, leaving a total of 17 other. Even a minuscule knowledge of math suggests that the makeup of the board is staggeringly disproportionate to the population and lays a strong foundation for the argument of racial disparity within the organization. Were there equal representation, the board would have at least five Black members. Even if the 19% Black population in the whole of New York State were considered, the board would still have at least four members.
Sanger may be gone (or going), but her racist legacy lives on in the organization she left behind. One wonders if another 104 years will pass, and how many unborn infants will die in that timeframe, before a civilized society begins to “reckon” with Planned Parenthood.
