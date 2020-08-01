Sprinkle: Ending the siege of American cities requires courage | COMMENTARY

Decision-making is not always easy, and decisions, for better or worse, come with consequences that frequently reveal both the hypocritical nature of cowardice and the compassionate character of courage.
So how does a president decide between doing nothing while he watches American cities burn and citizens terrorized in their own streets and risking political suicide by intervening?
Many of this president’s supporters would have preferred that he simply sit on the sidelines and watch as the inept fools who run cities like Portland, Oregon, bring about their own political demise. It would have been the proverbial “path of least resistance.”
But the path of least resistance is frequently worn bare by the feet of political cowards. It takes courage to reach over the heads of those who would cheerfully deposit you in the ash pile of history; it takes compassion to acknowledge that the suffering of others supersedes the possibility of your own demise.
And for those who comment on the issue, it takes some semblance of common sense to view the daily images coming out of Portland (61 days as of this writing) to determine who is the aggressor.
I have yet to see an “unidentified” police officer gleefully beating people with their batons. Precious little glee can be found when you’re attempting to protect yourself from peaceful protesters who would cheerfully bash in your head.
The only “Gestapo” and “storm troopers” in that city are generally found in the streets between midnight and 5 am. That’s when those peaceful protesters emerge to reign havoc on the city and attack police officers with bottles, bats, bricks, lasers, fireworks, and sharpened pvc pipe.
Yet, there are those who continue to suffer from political myopia. Said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, on the House floor on July 21: “Portland, Oregon, is not out of control. To be sure, there are some people who have strong feelings and there are some that have done things that are inappropriate and unlawful.”
These are the same folk who drone on about a “failed president” who wants to take over the country with a police state while at the same time ignoring the obvious. The people who are attacking the police, who are burning buildings and destroying property, are not protesters; they are wanton criminals, bent on the destruction of the nation. And the innocent protesters who stand on the sidelines and cheer them on are just as guilty.
The promulgated notion of unwelcome, “unidentified” troops who supposedly “shove aside civilian authority” is debunked by K. Rambo of The Oregonian who reported on July 18, “Portland police advanced on protesters in a coordinated effort with federal officers.” And, further, that “wasn’t the first time Portland police worked in tandem with federal officers.”
Additionally, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has stated emphatically that the security officers are not “unidentified.” They may be wearing different uniforms, depending on the agency from which they come, but they are, nevertheless, uniformed federal law enforcement officers wearing insignia showing they are police, not military “troops.”
Portland is under attack, and the dense Democrats, by their own cowardice and willful negligence, have aided and abetted in the destruction of their own city. They’ve complained about the lawful presence of U.S. law enforcement officers and demanded they leave, but as clarified by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, under 40 U.S. Code 1315, the Secretary of Homeland Security “shall protect the buildings, grounds and property that are owned, occupied, or secured by the federal government … and the persons on the property.”
Officials in Portland, and cities like it, who are supposed to be in charge are still stumbling around in a fog of denial while their cities continue to burn and their beleaguered citizens continue to pay the penalty for brazen ineptitude.
It’s highly probable that ordinary citizens in these besieged cities simply want the restoration of peace and tranquility and that they just might be overjoyed to see federal law enforcement roll in to do what their cowardly local officials won’t.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.