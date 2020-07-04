Sprinkle: Liberals are the barrier to keeping the republic

Democrats Jenny Durkan and Jay Inslee are responsible for the Seattle “festival” known as the “Summer of Love.” And the current stats on all of that love? Reported by the Washington Examiner on June 29, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told CNN that she was “aware of three shootings and one murder …. We’ve also had some assaults, sexual assaults, a robbery, and a couple of arsons.” Citizens were told that authorities were going to take action and bring the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” to an end, but the kids are still walking around in a stupor and playing “government.”