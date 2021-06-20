Sprinkle: ‘A certain class of race-problem solvers’ are the problem | COMMENTARY

We do not suggest that racism is nonexistent, but we do state emphatically that racism is not confined to any specific skin color. On the contrary. From Black to white and every hue between, there are racists. And our country is being torn apart by those who choose to capitalize for political advantage on the mindset of that minority who still fail to grasp the fundamental founding structure of the United States: “All men are created equal … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”