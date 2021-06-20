Sprinkle: ‘A certain class of race-problem solvers’ are the problem | COMMENTARY

“I am afraid that there is a certain class of race-problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”
– Booker T. Washington, “My Larger Education,” 1900
We’ve watched as our country has spiraled downward into the muck and mire of a new racism disguised in such terms as “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” We’ve watched as some of the most racist among us have labeled our nation “systemically racist.” We’ve watched as politicians under the mantra of “white privilege” have attempted to drive a wedge between Black and white neighbors and friends. And we wonder — what principle of sociology or psychology suggests that the most effective way to combat one form of racism is to create another?
We do not suggest that racism is nonexistent, but we do state emphatically that racism is not confined to any specific skin color. On the contrary. From Black to white and every hue between, there are racists. And our country is being torn apart by those who choose to capitalize for political advantage on the mindset of that minority who still fail to grasp the fundamental founding structure of the United States: “All men are created equal … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”
Among the victims of this “New Age” critical-race-theory reasoning are America’s children.
In some of our classrooms across the country, our white children are taught that they are “born racists” and should feel guilty for their “white privilege.” According to a New York Post story, some of those children have come home in tears, telling parents, “I’m a bad person.” One young white girl is seen on a Bank Street School video saying, “I feel guilty for having a privilege I don’t deserve.” The Post article further stated that Anhsu Wahi, the director of diversity at Bank Street, believes “even white babies display signs of racism.”
Our Black children, on the other hand, are taught they are victims of “white oppression,” and “people of color are treated unfairly.” Therefore, failure of Black children to achieve their goals can be attributed to “white supremacy.” If, for example, mathematics is racist, should a Black child even dare to be an achiever in that field? Do we tell him that he cannot possibly compete for success with a white child because of the color of his skin?
It would seem that what CRT has accomplished to this point in our schools is imbuing America’s children in a vicious cycle of racism. The white child is an oppressor who needs to be continually reminded of his “white guilt,” and the Black child is stymied in his quest for success by the “whiteness” of his oppressive environment.
Racism times two!
And it doesn’t end there. There are consequences for continuously beating the drum of racism, for attempting to set one race against another, and we are seeing in other ways the results, some of which are outright lunacy while others display thought patterns that are clearly disturbing.
From Raj Patel, food writer and activist who, according to The Guardian, believes apple pie is racist: “The apple pie is as American as stolen land, wealth and labour.” (NOTE: The first apple pie recipe appeared in Chaucer’s writings — in 1381.)
From Aruna Khilanani, private practice psychiatrist in New York: “I systematically white-ghosted my white friends … and got rid of the … white BIPOCS [Black and Indigenous People and People of Color]. ... I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless … like I did the world a favor.”
And there it is, race-problem solvers. Your CRT has labeled all whites “racists,” and you’ve trampled our Black conservatives (“white BIPOCS”) who’ve opposed CRT and warned of its foolhardiness, and who, for their efforts, have been labeled with such racist epithets as “Uncle Toms,” “Oreos,” and worse. So, please, don’t feign surprise when we tell you, “You are the problem.”
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Sunday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.