Sprinkle: Consider the consequences before dismantling the police

Let’s defund and dismantle police departments throughout the country. Yet another epiphany brought to us through the courtesy of an array of fawning liberal sycophants who want to assure us they care about racism and police brutality.
And who will stand in the gap between the American citizen and his right to live in safety? Not to worry. Sooner or later, the liberals will get their “transformative new model” in place. And while the criminal population across the country will send up a collective cheer, the rest of the country will send Smith & Wesson stock through the roof.
The sheer lunacy is staggering. It’s reactionary, impulsive, and akin to setting the forest ablaze to eliminate the poison ivy. Strip away the barrier of safety that separates the criminal element from the rest of society, and the country is on a rapid descent into anarchy.
These pompous politicians and their minions strive to create an illusion of moral superiority, when, in fact, there is nothing either moral or superior about them. In truth, it would appear that most of them slept through their world history classes. Their lack of knowledge concerning the nature of anarchy and its impact on the victim populations is nothing short of stunning.
And their morality? All of us want wayward police officers booted from the ranks and justice dispensed where justice is deserved — most especially the dedicated officers who go above and beyond the call of duty every day to keep the American public safe. The corrupt and brutal tarnish all officers. But what is grievous is the exchange of one sin for another — the stereotyping of all police officers as mad-dog bluecoats bent on beating and shooting black Americans into submission.
Here’s a thought: Before we leap off the precipice and discover in mid-air that we’ve made a catastrophic error, let’s try a real CHAZ/CHOP experiment — in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, wherever, the venue is unimportant.
We’ll begin by giving the entire police department four weeks of paid vacation beginning August 1. Most of them are exhausted. They’ve been punched, spit on, shot, stabbed murdered, had an array of objects and obscenities thrown at them, over-worked and under-appreciated (“What do we want? Dead Cops!”). They could use a little R&R with their families to refresh both body and spirit.
Meanwhile, in preparation for the four weeks of total police shutdown, the participating city has six weeks to assemble its social workers, psychologists, arbiters, et al., and have them trained and ready to intervene 24/7 in cases of domestic violence, armed robbery, murder, rape, assault, and the host of other crime routinely thrown at the local police force by the criminal menagerie.
Assuming at the end of August the city hasn’t had an insurgence of malefactors from all over the country eager to capitalize on the city’s trial run, and assuming there are some survivors and the city hasn’t burned to the ground, an evaluation of the results of the experiment is in order.
If the city is fortunate, their police officers will respond to the city’s pleading citizens and officials and return to work. That, of course, assumes those officers haven’t chosen to use the 4 weeks to find another better-paying, less-hazardous, more-respected occupation. But that’s the risk you run; it’s a long, painful trip from the precipice to the landing.
And for those who are currently on their knees — while you’re there, you may want to look up to your Creator and offer a prayer of healing for your country, remembering that “God is no respecter of persons” (Acts 10:34), and every life matters to Him. You may also want to pray for the dead and wounded victims of inner-city crime and the police officers, black and white, who’ve died fighting to reduce the body count.
The call for justice when a police officer turns miscreant is laudable, but justice, appreciation, and respect are also in order for the officers who respond day after day to one crisis after another with total professionalism. They deserve nothing less.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.