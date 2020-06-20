Sprinkle: Consider the consequences before dismantling the police

And their morality? All of us want wayward police officers booted from the ranks and justice dispensed where justice is deserved — most especially the dedicated officers who go above and beyond the call of duty every day to keep the American public safe. The corrupt and brutal tarnish all officers. But what is grievous is the exchange of one sin for another — the stereotyping of all police officers as mad-dog bluecoats bent on beating and shooting black Americans into submission.