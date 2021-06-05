Sprinkle: What open eyes, ears and minds are telling conservatives | COMMENTARY

Conservatives are not “rejecting the evidence” of their eyes and ears. On the contrary. Conservatives have been evaluating the “evidence” for some time, and for those liberals who have received their TDS vaccination (albeit a painful confrontation with reality), and for those who are willing to view dispassionately the current state of the country based on what we know or where the current “evidence” is leading, we offer the following assessments.
COVID-19. When Trump (and later, Tom Cotton) pushed the possibility that the coronavirus was not the result of natural zoonosis, but rather escaped from the Wuhan lab and millions died because of Chinese coverup, critics, including the media, erupted in a cacophony of accusations (aided and abetted by the likes of Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization) that Trump was a xenophobic liar attempting to distract from “his own mishandling of the pandemic.” Biden went so far as to shut down Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s investigation to determine if China’s biological weapons program played a part in unleashing the virus.
Fast-forward to May 27 when The Guardian reported that Biden had had a change of heart and reopened the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, perhaps because of the admission by the yo-yo-ing Fauci (who defended U.S. spending of $600,000 on Wuhan lab experiments) and other epidemiologists that COVID-19 could, indeed, have come from the Wuhan lab.
Query: Why were liberals and the media so determined to crush Trump’s theory, side with the Chinese and the WHO, and vehemently stomp down the possibility of a lab-created pandemic?
Keystone XL Pipeline. When Biden signed the EO to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project on Jan. 20, the problem wasn’t solely lost jobs, but also the devastating impact on America’s energy independence. Environmental issues? Then the question: Why was Biden so quick to waive sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline when he had said he had been opposed to it from the beginning? Should not consideration have been given to the possible ramifications to a Europe dependent on Russian energy?
Border Crisis. Despite claims by Alejandro Mayorkas, “The border is closed. This administration enforces the laws of America,” one need only turn on the nightly news to determine that Mayorkas is either lying or he simply has no grasp of reality. And where is Vice President Kamala Harris? Can we not all agree that the woman who is supposed to be in charge of handling this mess that she and Biden unleashed on the country ought to exhibit some curiosity and make a personal visit to the border?
Economy. The overall price of goods and services is rising rapidly; a trip to the service station, the grocery store or Home Depot tells the story. We can hold a delay in the supply chain responsible for possible shortages, but then we need to determine the reason for the delay. Many suppliers blame the inability to find help. If that be the case, should we not then consider discontinuing to pay people not to work?
Student Debt. No doubt some voted for, and are apparently still charmed by, the “nice guy,” the avuncular Biden, because Uncle Joe promised he would eliminate or substantially reduce student loan debt. Looks as though he’s not going to keep his promise, doesn’t even mentioned it in his current $6 trillion budget travesty. But if all else fails, perhaps those crestfallen souls could consider suing their college or university for academic diligence in teaching some of the current credit-earning gibberish while failing to teach the basic Free-Lunch Theory.
And finally ...
Jan 6. Headline: Epoch Times, May 23: “DOJ Seizes $90,000, Charges Black Lives Matter Supporter Who Allegedly ‘Stormed Capitol,’ Sold Footage to News Outlets.” The story was also confirmed by Reuters. The Times wrote: “The documents accused him of calling on others to burn the Capitol down multiple times. ... Sullivan was seen, according to prosecutors, telling another individual that he ‘brought my megaphone to instigate [expletives]’ and wanted to ‘make these Trump supporters [expletive] all this [expletive] up.’”
And who supports BLM? Hint: It’s not conservatives.
So, tell us one more time, please — who is “rejecting the evidence”?
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.