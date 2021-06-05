Sprinkle: What open eyes, ears and minds are telling conservatives | COMMENTARY

Border Crisis. Despite claims by Alejandro Mayorkas, “The border is closed. This administration enforces the laws of America,” one need only turn on the nightly news to determine that Mayorkas is either lying or he simply has no grasp of reality. And where is Vice President Kamala Harris? Can we not all agree that the woman who is supposed to be in charge of handling this mess that she and Biden unleashed on the country ought to exhibit some curiosity and make a personal visit to the border?