Sprinkle: Carroll Community College a source of pride for Carroll County

Once my daughter had moved on to Towson to complete her baccalaureate, I lost track of the community college and its expansion. It wasn’t until years later — after completing my master’s at Western Maryland (now McDaniel), after additional legal studies at Villa Julie (now Stevenson University), after I had re-entered the workforce and began teaching part-time as a member of the adjunct faculty at Towson University — that I returned to where my education began. It was now known as the Carroll Community College, and I was there for business-related certification.