Sprinkle: Memorializing the American warrior with stories of their service to the greatest country | COMMENTARY

Throughout the history of this nation, from the Revolutionary War to the present, American men and women have risked their lives to serve their country. According to Military.com, almost 647,000 American men and women have died in battle, and more than 539,000 others have died since the Revolutionary War ended from other non-combatant causes, including accidents and diseases contracted while serving. Still others have carried the scars of battle.
In wartime theater, many have saved the lives of their brothers/sisters-in-arms and civilians and coalition forces in the countries where they served. And there are those, who by their mere presence and preparedness while serving in times of peace, have been a deterrent to would-be aggressors.
We may dispute the prudence of some of those wars and entanglements, but we will not challenge the commitment of those men and women whose love for the greatness of their country caused them to put aside their families, their friends, their careers, and their personal fears to keep their homeland safe.
It is to all of them, represented by those warriors highlighted below, this column is dedicated on Memorial Day 2021.
· Deborah Sampson, Revolutionary War. Disguising herself as a man, Sampson joined the Fourth Massachusetts Regiment in 1782, assuming the name, Robert Shurtleff. She was assigned as a scout, assessing British buildup of men and materiel in Manhattan. While in battle, she received a gash in her forehead and was shot in her left thigh. Refusing to have her identity unmasked, she removed the pistol ball herself. Some two years into her service, she was discovered when she fell ill during an epidemic and was hospitalized. Sampson was honorably discharged in 1783.
· Cathay Williams, Civil War. Enlisting at age 17 as William Cathay, Williams joined the 38th U.S. Infantry in 1866, the first African American woman to enlist in the U.S. Army. She developed smallpox shortly after her enlistment and was frequently hospitalized. During her last hospitalization, it was disclosed that Williams was a woman, and she was honorably discharged. But Williams wasn’t finished. She enlisted with an all-Black regiment, later to become a part of the famed Buffalo Soldiers. Ultimately, the years of service took their toll, and her neuralgia and diabetes led to amputation of her toes in 1893.
· Henry Johnson, World War I. Only 5-foot-4 and weighing 135 pounds when he enlisted in the all-Black New York National Guard Regiment (later known as the 369th Infantry Regiment), Johnson’s unit, the Harlem Hellfighters, was on loan to the understaffed French Fourth Army. It was in the Argonne Forest in 1918 he was dubbed “Black Death.” As he and another private stood sentry duty on the midnight-to-4 a.m. shift, the Germans attacked, and when his rifle jammed, he went into hand-to-hand combat, suffering 21 wounds in the process, but successfully preventing the Germans from breaking through the French line. Although Theodore Roosevelt called Johnson one of the “five bravest Americans” to serve in WWI, whether through error or ignorance, Johnson was denied both disability payments and a Purple Heart for his service. It was the French who awarded him France’s highest military honor, the Croix du Guerre with the Gold Palm for extraordinary valor.
· Michael Ollis, Ghanzi Province, Afghanistan. Staff Sgt. Ollis, a 24-year-old infantryman of the 10th Mountain Division, sustained fatal injuries in 2013 when insurgents launched an attack on Forward Operating Base Ghanzi. A car bomb created an opening for insurgents in suicide bomber vests to enter the base. Ollis died when he stood between one of the insurgents and a wounded Polish Army officer. Ollis shot and wounded the enemy, but as he approached the insurgent, the vest detonated. He was awarded the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross.
I encourage you to read the full stories of these four selfless American patriots who sacrificed so much for the preservation of this great nation. And when anyone tells you, “America was never great,” borrow some of the courage of these extraordinary men and women, stand tall, and simply ask the doubter, “If America was never great, why have so many people throughout the years risked everything to get here?”
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead.