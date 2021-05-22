Sprinkle: Memorializing the American warrior with stories of their service to the greatest country | COMMENTARY

· Henry Johnson, World War I. Only 5-foot-4 and weighing 135 pounds when he enlisted in the all-Black New York National Guard Regiment (later known as the 369th Infantry Regiment), Johnson’s unit, the Harlem Hellfighters, was on loan to the understaffed French Fourth Army. It was in the Argonne Forest in 1918 he was dubbed “Black Death.” As he and another private stood sentry duty on the midnight-to-4 a.m. shift, the Germans attacked, and when his rifle jammed, he went into hand-to-hand combat, suffering 21 wounds in the process, but successfully preventing the Germans from breaking through the French line. Although Theodore Roosevelt called Johnson one of the “five bravest Americans” to serve in WWI, whether through error or ignorance, Johnson was denied both disability payments and a Purple Heart for his service. It was the French who awarded him France’s highest military honor, the Croix du Guerre with the Gold Palm for extraordinary valor.