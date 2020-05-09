Sprinkle: Voting by mail fails to secure the integrity of the vote

Those who criticize the requirement of photo/voter ID, the ability to identify the person about to participate in a privilege bought with a sea of American blood, amaze me. If I’m stopped by a police officer while driving, that officer wants to see my license/photo ID. When I show up for any medical procedure, I need to produce my photo ID. If I want to travel out of the country, I need my passport — photo attached. In each of these examples, we are compliant because we understand the issues of safety and security.