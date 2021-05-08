Sprinkle: ‘Reimagining’ both policing and contributing sources leading to police confrontations | COMMENTARY

According to ­Salary.com, the average police officer’s salary in Baltimore City is a pathetic $59,800. “Imagine” — every day, 12 months of the year, they put on a uniform and many walk out into a battery of hostility. They’re taunted, spit on, attacked, and some of them die, yet most continue to exhibit restraint well beyond most of us and do their jobs. And now we question their “qualified immunity”? These men and women deserve so much better.