Sprinkle: Save the criticism until the coronavirus crisis has passed

The poem begins: “A little seed lay on the ground, and soon began to sprout.” As the poem progresses, the seed looks around the garden and begins to muse on what it will become. A lily? A rose? A violet? A Canterbury bell? The little seed evaluates each flower, and it finds fault with all of them — too cold, too old, too blue. Then we learn the sad truth: “And so it criticized each flower, this supercilious seed, until it woke one summer morn, and found itself — a weed.” The poem is titled, “The Critic;” the poet is unknown.