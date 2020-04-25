Sprinkle: Save the criticism until the coronavirus crisis has passed

Years ago, while I was browsing through the various offerings of a Baltimore bookstore, I came across a collection of poetry. Perhaps one might say the poems were more akin to versification than literary excellence. Nevertheless, one of the poems, in particular, had that gravitas that lingers in the mind and resurfaces from time to time as events converge. It was simple in its structure and not what one might call erudite. It merely spoke its quiet truth to anyone willing to listen.
The poem begins: “A little seed lay on the ground, and soon began to sprout.” As the poem progresses, the seed looks around the garden and begins to muse on what it will become. A lily? A rose? A violet? A Canterbury bell? The little seed evaluates each flower, and it finds fault with all of them — too cold, too old, too blue. Then we learn the sad truth: “And so it criticized each flower, this supercilious seed, until it woke one summer morn, and found itself — a weed.” The poem is titled, “The Critic;” the poet is unknown.
“The Critic” is a commentary on those who have a myopic disposition to criticize, those who fail to find the slightest merit in the accomplishment of others. They tout supposed shortcomings, loudly and obsessively, and attack with biting criticism, but they never find the conviction to offer a word of praise for a job well done.
Had the little seed known what it was destined to become, it may have been more charitable in its judgment of the flowers that populated the garden. Instead, it became an incessant critic, and in the process, nothing more than “sounding brass” or a “tinkling cymbal.” It was a weed, and left unchallenged by others with a divergent point of view, it would eventually contaminate the whole garden.
Under ordinary circumstances, we might attribute such wrangling to political posturing, a “we-versus-they” environment in which any positive statement about an opponent could be considered political weakness.
These, however, are not ordinary times, and Americans are in no mood for supercilious critics.
We are not impressed by the incessant whining and criticism of Congressional opportunists who celebrate the content of their ice cream freezers while Americans are standing in food lines, or claim an environmental victory when the global price of oil collapses.
America is fighting for its survival.
As of this writing, 43,000 Americans are dead, and another 800,000 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, many of whom are teetering between life and death. Economists estimate the unemployment rate is now in the 15-20% range.
Americans need time to regain their equilibrium; they need time to mourn their losses and bury their dead.
One would think these facts alone would create a solid bond of cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government. At a time when the country is under attack by a microscopic savage; at a time when our leaders are working around the clock to minimize destruction to the homeland; at a time when Americans are suffering personal losses and yet continue to sacrifice for the benefit of all — it’s time to save the criticism until the crisis has passed.
But that expectation lies only in the land of unicorns. Never does the mantra change. “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Never stop spreading the seeds of criticism.
One of my friends had a marvelous idea for a political cartoon that aptly captures the current climate of criticism. Unfortunately, that friend was not gifted with the ability to draw, so she asked me to describe it for you.
We have an elephant. Let’s just call him “DJ.” Beside him is a pallet of bricks, each labeled “24k.” Finally, we have a cluster of screeching donkeys — the queen jenny and a few lesser jacks and jennies. “You get an F,” the queen shrieks. And the rest of the pompous little donkeys, with all of their wisdom on full display, chime in: “Why aren’t they ‘25k’?”
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.