Sprinkle: Celebrating Easter in uncertain times

Christians believe that a God who loved his creation enough to send his Son to be spit upon by a lost humanity and to die a brutal death as “the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world” (1 John 2:2) — this is the God who can be trusted to come to the aid of his people in a time of “trouble.” In fact, in 2 Chronicles 7:14, God promised: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”