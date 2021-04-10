Sprinkle: Liberals trying to blame Trump, but Biden created inhumane border crisis | COMMENTARY

Sales of Dramamine across America must be escalating exponentially as dizzy liberals attempt to eliminate the side effects from their incessant “spinning” and “circling back.”
Nowhere is that liberal pirouetting more apparent than in the explanations of the southern border crisis: It’s Trump’s fault — failure to fund programs to determine the “root causes” for the exodus from Central America, reduction of holding-facility capacity (no longer needed because Trump’s program actually worked), and on and on.
Biden, of course, accepts no responsibility for his October 2019 call to immigrants to “immediately surge to the border” if he is elected president.
So surge they did, leaving the “nice guy” with all of his professed “humaneness” and “morality” floundering around, totally unprepared for the crisis he singlehandedly created with the stroke of a pen on Jan. 20. Frank Sharry of America’s Voice aptly captured Biden’s dilemma: “It’s one thing to make promises. It’s another thing to execute on those promises.”
Aside from Biden’s short memory (then-U.S. Sen. Biden supported strong enforcement of immigration policies and even voted in 2006 to extend 700 miles of border double-fencing) and his propensity for blaming others for his own myopic vision (“Mexico is refusing to take them back” — because Biden himself canceled Trump’s “stay-in-Mexico” policy), el “buen tipo” seems unable and/or unwilling to focus on the consequences of his actions.
It likely never occurred to Biden that by extending his “oleada-a-la-frontera” invitation, he was handing the most ruthless drug cartels and criminal organizations a windfall in the form of a highly lucrative human-trafficking business. Alfonso Aguilar, President, Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, wrote: “Research suggests that as many as 80 percent of Central American women and girls are raped on their journeys to the U.S.”
And the images of the victimized children sear our souls.
· From The Post Millennial, March 31: “U.S. Border Patrol rescued a 6-month-old baby from the Rio Grande River after human traffickers threw the baby into the water from their raft. This after having assaulted the … mother and broken [sic.] her leg.”
· From the same source: “A mother and her two young children were found unresponsive [by Border Patrol] on an island in the Rio Grande …. the mother and her youngest child survived … her 9-year-old daughter died as a result of drowning.”
· From CBS News, Apr. 3: “U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a video … showing alleged smugglers ‘viciously’ dropping two young children over a 14-foot-high border barrier … sisters ages 3 and 5 from Ecuador … the smuggler and another one ran away and abandon[ed] the girls.”
Dan O’Donnell (ihart.com) reported that a law enforcement source at the border told him the going rate for smuggling a single child into the U.S. is $6,000 to $15,000.
And how many of those precious kids are lost along the way.
Even DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas has stated: “The inhumane way smugglers abuse children while profiting off parents’ desperation is criminal and morally reprehensible. … Children are exceptionally vulnerable ... [at] grave risk they will be exploited and harmed.”
And those who arrive safely?
According to CBS News: “Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children entered U.S. custody … in March, an all-time monthly high.”
But they’re no longer held in the Obama-Biden “cages” built in 2014. In Donna, Texas, they’re now packed (“like sardines,” according to Sen. John Barrasso) in windowless pods with border agents doing their best to care for them while Biden ruminates on a solution.
And when they leave those holding facilities?
Many will go to their families in the United States, but others will be forever indebted to the same cartels who brought them. Those kids will never be free.
CNN wrote: “US on track to encounter record 2 million migrants … by the end of the fiscal year.” And now, two Yemeni men on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist were arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border after entering the country illegally.
For all of the liberal spinning about Biden’s “inherited mess at the border,” this “mess” was self-inflicted by the “humane” Biden who has thus far exhibited no desire to visit the epicenter of the crisis he alone created.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.