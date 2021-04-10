Sprinkle: Liberals trying to blame Trump, but Biden created inhumane border crisis | COMMENTARY

Aside from Biden’s short memory (then-U.S. Sen. Biden supported strong enforcement of immigration policies and even voted in 2006 to extend 700 miles of border double-fencing) and his propensity for blaming others for his own myopic vision (“Mexico is refusing to take them back” — because Biden himself canceled Trump’s “stay-in-Mexico” policy), el “buen tipo” seems unable and/or unwilling to focus on the consequences of his actions.