Sprinkle: Democrats focus on ‘restructuring’ while job loss creates anxiety for Americans

I delayed writing about the coronavirus (COVID-19) because I believe all of us need time to assess the current status and potential medical and economic impact of the pandemic on the U.S. I had also hoped we could avoid conclusion-jumping as our primary source of exercise. As of this writing, however, I am livid.
In the White House Coronavirus Task Force (WHCTF), the president has assembled some of the finest medical experts in their respective fields: Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general. Dr. Deborah Birx, world-renowned medical expert in vaccines and virulent diseases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, an expert in the treatment of infectious diseases and respiratory infections, including Ebola and Zika. Dr. Robert Redfield, an infectious disease specialist. Dr. Seema Verma, a highly rated internal medicine specialist. These experts are in continuous communication with other specialists around the world who are working to bring COVID-19 under control.
While there appears to be little dissension about the qualifications of these experts, the usual naysayers are hammering President Trump, insisting that he does not follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. But this past Sunday, March 22, on Fox’s Life, Liberty & Levin, Fauci stated clearly in his interview with host, Mark Levine, that such was not the case. During daily WHCTF updates, Fauci said the president listens attentively, and “he asks a lot of questions,” but he has never rejected any of Fauci’s recommendations.
As for the Easter goal of putting Americans back to work, all businesses set goals, and adjust as circumstances warrant. Lest we forget, the federal government is comparable to a business; the citizens are its shareholders, and those in D.C. are merely the directors answerable to the shareholders.
For the most part, the daily messages of the WHCTF are resonating with the American people. According to an ABC/Ipsos poll published on Friday, March 20, 55% of the American people approve of this president’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The more recent Gallup poll puts approval as high as 60%. Even political adversaries, Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have stated that the president is doing a good job.
And so they should. When the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the CDC on January 21, the Trump administration took just 10 days, on January 31, to announce quarantines and major travel restrictions on those who had visited China’s Hubei province.
Trump was heavily criticized for that decision by the geniuses in both political parties. Turned out, Trump was right. Most medical experts agree that decision alone has saved many American lives.
Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, enter a new airborne plague — Rep. Nancy Pelosi — and she is as disruptive as COVID-19.
This past Sunday, we were told the Senate was very close to passing legislation to help those Americans who had lost their jobs. Even Sen. Chuck Schumer was apparently onboard. Then, in flew Pelosi with her 1,000-page epistle, and suddenly, Schumer developed the spine of a jellyfish.
Following the advice of Democratic Majority House Whip James Clyburn, who told caucus members on March 19 that the relief bill was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” Pelosi concocted her own version of an “emergency” package to help those out-of-work or soon-to-be out-of-work Americans who are concerned about meeting their mortgage payments and feeding their families. Pelosi’s understanding of what constitutes an “emergency” includes such necessities as expansion of wind and solar credits and $35 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
My sister called the other day. She was in a Carroll County store and overheard a conversation that should distress anyone with a conscience. One woman told another that because of the numerous shutdowns, she had just lost her job, and her husband was on the brink of losing his. They have three children, and they’re worried.
But Pelosi, Schumer, and Clyburn aren’t worried. Nor should they be. They’re on the government payroll; their paychecks will continue. And while these irresponsible, reckless characters frittered away precious time, hard-working, conscientious American citizens were paying the price.
