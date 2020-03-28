Sprinkle: Democrats focus on ‘restructuring’ while job loss creates anxiety for Americans

While there appears to be little dissension about the qualifications of these experts, the usual naysayers are hammering President Trump, insisting that he does not follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. But this past Sunday, March 22, on Fox’s Life, Liberty & Levin, Fauci stated clearly in his interview with host, Mark Levine, that such was not the case. During daily WHCTF updates, Fauci said the president listens attentively, and “he asks a lot of questions,” but he has never rejected any of Fauci’s recommendations.