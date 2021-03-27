Sprinkle: Immigration, Russia, and China: Pressure mounting on Biden administration | COMMENTARY

While stories of Biden’s adventures with “Popcorn” may be entertaining and his threats to beat up Trump amusing, Biden is clearly not up to the task of dealing with a treacherous, unconscionable Vladimir Putin. So it comes as no surprise when Biden called Putin a “killer” on March 17, and threatened Putin “will pay a price,” that Putin capitalizes on Biden’s diminished capacity and challenges him to “an open, direct discussion … broadcast live online,” and then proceeds to wish him “good health.”