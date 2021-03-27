Sprinkle: Immigration, Russia, and China: Pressure mounting on Biden administration | COMMENTARY

Who would have suspected that an incoming administration (with complete malice toward its predecessor, but precious little aforethought) could become a national embarrassment in just two short months?
Yet, here we are — the upheaval at the border with Mexico, Russian President Vladimir Putin challenging the upheaval at the border with Mexico, Russian President Vladimir Putin challenging President Joe Biden to a debate while patting him on the head like some doddering old fool, and China telling us to mind our own business because we have no moral ground on which to stand.
Three separate and distinct challenges, all with potential to create disastrous consequences for the United States.
U.S.-Mexico border
While DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assures the nation, “The border is secure. The border is closed,” CNS News reports: “U.S Customs and Border Protection reported 100,441 apprehensions at the Southwest border in February, a 28 percent increase from January.”
When ABC’s Martha Raddatz questioned Mayorkas, “Why were you not prepared for this,” he had three answers: “We have a plan ... it takes time,” and it’s Trump’s fault.
Raddatz pushed harder: “You have approximately 5,200 children currently being held in adult border facilities, well over the 2019 peak during the Trump administration. They’re only supposed to stay there for 72 hours, but they’ve been there for more than 10 days, 650 kids, and it’s getting worse.” Mayorkas: “…we did not have the ordinary safe and just transition from one administration to another.”
Meanwhile, in Donna, Texas, photos emerging from Axios, released by Henry Cuellar, tell the story of children with their mats and foil blankets lying virtually side-by-side on what appears to be a concrete floor. Cuellar says he saw “terrible conditions for the children.”
The Biden administration continues to insist there’s no crisis. But at the same time, it has dispatched FEMA to the border to assist DHS with its need for additional facilities to house the influx of immigrants, it refuses to allow the press access to the facilities, and it has hushed border patrol agents.
Apparently beginning to feel the heat and attempting to slow the flow of immigrants, Biden sent a message to them in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on March 16: “Don’t come over. ... Don’t leave your town or community.” But the damage was already done when in October 2019, Biden said that if he were elected president, immigrants should “immediately surge to the border.”
Russia
It’s no secret that Putin is a “killer,” but it is also no secret that Biden is merely an ineffectual figurehead. Our international friends know it, and so do our enemies.
While stories of Biden’s adventures with “Popcorn” may be entertaining and his threats to beat up Trump amusing, Biden is clearly not up to the task of dealing with a treacherous, unconscionable Vladimir Putin. So it comes as no surprise when Biden called Putin a “killer” on March 17, and threatened Putin “will pay a price,” that Putin capitalizes on Biden’s diminished capacity and challenges him to “an open, direct discussion … broadcast live online,” and then proceeds to wish him “good health.”
While the mocking of the U.S. president may be lost on the Bidenites, it seems that Putin views Biden as nothing more than America’s court jester.
China
Biden has had some interesting, but clearly underestimated observations regarding China. In 2019: “…they’re not bad, folks. ... They’re not a competition for us.”
Forward to March 2021, Anchorage, Alaska, when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was accosted by a Chinese delegation bent on making its point: China is going to safeguard our national sovereignty, security and our interests to develop China. It’s an irreversible trend. We hope the United States is not going to underestimate China’s determination to defend its territory, safeguard its people and defend its righteous interests.
They further noted that the U.S. should “change its own image” before lecturing the rest of the world.
Biden’s challenge
The path forward for this administration is a minefield, and it’s imperative that Biden and his administration evaluate national security issues accurately and respond sensibly.
Perhaps they could begin by quashing their disdain for the previous administration long enough to reevaluate some of the policies that actually worked.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday.