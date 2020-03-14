Sprinkle: Democrats’ exploitation of Joe Biden a cruel and shameful means to an end

While Pelosi is engrossed in slinging her hyperbolic rage at Republicans and decrying the end of the world should the Democrats lose the 2020 election, poor Joe is making speech after speech, filled with gaffe after gaffe, accompanied by intermittent memory lapses and periodic rage and profanity-laced flare-ups when voters ask questions he doesn’t like. I can understand that loyalists want to believe “Joe has always been like that,” but the decline is evident when one reviews his speeches and interviews from just a few years ago.