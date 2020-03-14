Sprinkle: Democrats’ exploitation of Joe Biden a cruel and shameful means to an end

“Civilization as we know it is at stake!” Thus proclaimed Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, in a Monday morning speech on March 9. And that’s not the first time Doomsday Nancy has proclaimed the end of the civilized world.
In September 2014 in an interview with Bill Maher, she issued another proclamation of world calamity: “Civilization as we know it today would be in jeopardy if the Republicans win the Senate!”
Then, following her 2014 divination, Rolling Stone reported yet another of her apocalyptic predictions in July 2018: “Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election!”
For someone who says she does a significant amount of praying, one would think the woman would finally realize that a Heavenly dove has not descended on her shoulder; and prophecy is not one of her gifts from the Holy Spirit.
We can laugh at Pelosi as she plays the all-knowing, 79-year-old grande dame of the Democratic party, but woe be it to anyone who attempts to step between the House matriarch and her gavel. So it comes as no surprise that she and her political posse are willing to exploit anyone to gain political advantage.
In the interest of full disclosure, I intend to vote Republican in November. Having said that, however, does not preclude my ability to feel empathy for someone whose political views differ from mine. And, frankly, what’s happening to Joe Biden breaks my heart.
Democrats have repeatedly reminded conservatives of how uneducated and stupid we are, so one would think that with all of their brilliance, they could recognize the signs that signal the decline of their nominee.
Nothing malicious is intended in that statement, and it gives me no pleasure to say it. For years, I watched as my own mom went through the ravages of mental decline. She fought hard to stave off the inevitable, to the point of carrying a dictionary with her as she tried to recover her lost vocabulary. Nevertheless, the malady eventually took its toll.
What irritates me about the Democrats’ pumping up the candidacy of Joe Biden is that even those closest to him are apparently unwilling to speak with him privately and honestly about his inability to handle a job as stressful and demanding as that of president of the United States. Instead, Democrats use Joe as a prop, viewed solely as a means to an end, a gateway to power.
It’s shameful, and it’s cruel.
While Pelosi is engrossed in slinging her hyperbolic rage at Republicans and decrying the end of the world should the Democrats lose the 2020 election, poor Joe is making speech after speech, filled with gaffe after gaffe, accompanied by intermittent memory lapses and periodic rage and profanity-laced flare-ups when voters ask questions he doesn’t like. I can understand that loyalists want to believe “Joe has always been like that,” but the decline is evident when one reviews his speeches and interviews from just a few years ago.
Merely contemplating the looming debates between Donald Trump and Biden is cringeworthy. If Democrats were honest with themselves, they would acknowledge that Biden is clearly no match for this president on the debate floor.
Unfortunately, because their hatred for Trump continues to border on the brink of paranoia, Democrats simply do not care that people are no longer laughing with Biden; they are laughing at him. They cling to the idea that Joe can lead the party to victory, but once accomplished, Biden is as disposable as yesterday’s trash. There are plenty of power-hungry wannabes ready to usurp an unsuspecting Joe’s presidency should he win.
Sadly, there’s no reason to believe it would matter to Pelosi and the Democrats if Biden becomes an object of derision. It’s all about power. Biden’s presidential election is the path to that goal, and Biden and his dignity are mere pawns, nothing more nor less than collateral damage.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.