Sprinkle: Racist mathematics or ‘racism propounded as antiracism’? | COMMENTARY

Not to be outdone on the wokeism scale of critical thinking, Kareem Carr, Harvard biostatistics Ph.D. candidate, put out this tweet: “Literal-minded people might sometimes say things like I put a rooster and a hen together and I came back a year later and there were three of them (1+1=3) or they might say I left a fox and a hen together and later I came back and there was only one (1+1=1).”