Sprinkle: Problem with pro-choice is only one gets to choose

The National Institutes of Health now confirms that an unborn baby’s heart begins to beat 21-22 days following conception, and with the advent of 4-D scans, fetal activity in the womb can be closely observed. We now know that the unborn infant is a separate human being with a separate and distinct DNA. That fact alone brings us to the real moral dilemma: Is the life of one human being superior to that of another? Does a tiny infant have no rights solely because of his temporary residence in utero?