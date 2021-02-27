Sprinkle: Trump is gone and it’s time to ‘move on,’ so why aren’t we discussing Biden’s ‘achievements’? | COMMENTARY

What is the problem?
Joe Biden and the Democrats have a lockdown on the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. Donald Trump has been out of office for almost six weeks. The second impeachment is over. Yet there remain political letter-writers and commentators continuing to yammer on and on about the big, bad bully who previously occupied the White House.
Were we to believe all of the accusations, Trump and his best friend, Lucifer, spent four years huddling in the Oval Office plotting and planning to overthrow the U.S. government and establish the Neo-Nazi regime of Trumpania.
The continuous tirades read like a thriller in search of a thrill-seeking reader.
Trump’s gone — silenced — stripped of his ability to communicate directly with his supporters by the virtuous newly established Ministry of Truth known as social media — those self-ordained arbiters of “truth” and adjudicators of who may or may not speak.
Even Biden confirms that if we are to reunite as a nation, we need to “move on.” Still, anti-Trump writers continue blasting away, leaving us wondering what, precisely, is their motivation?
Is there really such a malady as TDS? If they want us to believe that Trump Derangement Syndrome is non-existent and nothing more than a wily fabrication designed to agitate Democrats, they really need to stop acting as though Trump lives in their head morning, noon, and night. Looming are topics of far greater concern, more critical to the American citizen’s daily life. Questions about the new president and his administration abound.
Perhaps those writers could suspend their Trump tirades long enough to tell us about the achievements Biden and his handlers have brought to the country via (as Feb. 9) their 52 executive orders. (Merely as a side note, we’ll assume they remember that power in this country is vested in three branches of government.) Will Biden attempt to upset that power by packing the Supreme Court?
We’d like to know their thoughts about how Biden is proposing to handle the ever-increasing belligerency of China. Does Biden still believe, “they’re not competition for us”? Is any Chinese money going into the Bidens’ personal coffers?
Should Biden return the U.S. to the Iranian nuclear agreement, irrespective of the Feb. 10 NBC News report that inspectors say Iran has been producing uranium metal in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal? Should he send more pallets of taxpayer money to pacify Iran?
We’d also like an explanation of the new “Build-Back-Better” math: Current jobs minus current jobs equals MORE jobs? Is that comparable to 2-2=5? (We may need a diagram for that one.) And while they’re explaining the math, we need help comprehending the underlying logic of eliminating current jobs before creating new “good-paying” green ones. And the advantage of shipping oil by higher-environmental-risk truck or rail rather than pipeline.
On May 1, 2020, Trump signed Executive Order 13920, “Securing the United States Bulk-Power System.” On Jan. 20, 2021, by Executive Order 13990, Sec. 7(c), Biden suspended Trump’s EO for 90 days. Why was the security on power substations, power generating stations, backup generators, etc. outlined in EO 13920, Sec. 4(b), suspended? Is Biden not concerned with the safety of the nation’s electric supply system?
We want to hear about this new president and what benefits the American taxpayer can expect. So, let’s “move on” as requested by Biden — unless, of course, there’s a specific reason for keeping the spotlight on Trump.
Perhaps the continuing Trump beat-down has nothing to do with either TDS or the absence of critical unanswered questions now facing the Biden administration. On the contrary, maybe the reason is considerably more calculating.
It’s found in the heart of the magician’s craft, the tool known as the art of misdirection, crafted, in this case, by the magician-writer’s diatribe: Create the diversion, stage right — and “Abracadabra!” — nobody notices the deception; the concealed story escapes unnoticed — stage left.
Unfortunately for these writers, even the best magicians are eventually forced to recognize the ruse is over when the power of the art of misdirection vanishes under the scrutiny of an attentive, probing audience.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.