Sprinkle: Adding asterisks, counting lies is fine; just take into account all asterisks, all liars

All of them are pro-abortion and, at best, wobbly on the first and second amendments. We have some socialists. We have some nanny-state grandparents who want to give gullible kids “free” stuff financed on the backs of the American taxpayer. We have the Green New Dealers who plan to save the country by bankrupting it. We have mayors — one a lightweight and another whose idea of reform is banning sodas larger than 16 ounces. (That kind of leadership should make Kim Jong-un quiver in his boots.) Then, of course, we have billionaires attempting to buy the American vote.