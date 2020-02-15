Sprinkle: Adding asterisks, counting lies is fine; just take into account all asterisks, all liars

Now that the Senate has mercifully ended the impeachment misadventure, sending it sputtering to its foreknown conclusion, Democrats are pledging to settle down, stop scheming, and cease their malevolent interference with U.S. voters’ right to select the president of their choice in 2020.
Believe that and I’ll introduce you to the little blue donkey who lives in my backyard. Every full moon you’ll find the poor little guy staring up into Heaven with his big, soulful eyes and crooning his mournful dirge: “When you wish upon a star; Reaching for a crime too far; Schiff defining who you are; Your dreams will die.” Not Bard quality, but you get the drift.
So what, precisely, have the Democrats accomplished? The idea, it seems, was either to eject the “imminent threat” from the White House, or at least make certain Chuck Schumer’s “BIG” asterisk appeared beside Trump’s name in future history books. Of course, they had also hoped to thwart his 2020 re-election. What they likely have accomplished, however, is the insertion of not one, but three “BIG” asterisks:
(*) Impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec.18, 2019.
(**) Acquitted by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 5, 2020.
(***) Re-elected by angry U.S. voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
To be clear, if I could give President Trump one piece of advice, it would be this: Because it comes into your head doesn’t mean it needs to come out of your mouth or off the tips of your fingers.
Beyond that, however, I’m not the one taking daily incoming, most of it unwarranted from 2016 humorless, disgruntled grousers who wouldn’t (or couldn’t) acknowledge Trump’s hyperbole if it lit up the night sky. (Does anyone seriously believe, “Russia, if you’re listening…,” delivered in the presence of a TV audience in the millions, was a Putin invitation?)
We can discuss Trump’s “13,000 lies,” if you wish, but then we’re also going to discuss President Obama’s lies that cost millions of American families thousands of dollars each year: “If you like your health care ... If you like your doctor ...”
And Joseph Biden’s lies: In 2019, “We [Biden and Obama] didn’t lock people up in cages … we didn’t separate families.” Sorry, Joe. According to Snopes, there were photos of children in “cages” taken in McAllen, Texas in 2014.
And Adam Schiff’s lies: “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower.”
Make no mistake, the Democratic uproar is not over Trump’s “13,000 lies;” their own camp has earned enough Pinocchios to fell a forest. Trump’s unforgiveable sin was that he took a hammer to the hornets’ nest, and the angry bees swarmed out a-buzzin’.
For all of his eccentricities, Trump’s performance for the American people has been exceptional. But if you really think Trump is “dangerous,” you may want to take a closer look at his potential opponents.
All of them are pro-abortion and, at best, wobbly on the first and second amendments. We have some socialists. We have some nanny-state grandparents who want to give gullible kids “free” stuff financed on the backs of the American taxpayer. We have the Green New Dealers who plan to save the country by bankrupting it. We have mayors — one a lightweight and another whose idea of reform is banning sodas larger than 16 ounces. (That kind of leadership should make Kim Jong-un quiver in his boots.) Then, of course, we have billionaires attempting to buy the American vote.
Sorry, I don’t see a winner in this bunch.
But if I’m wrong about the results of the 2020 election, rest assured I’ll so acknowledge my error — right after I send an urgent text to my 401(k) account manager: “Confidence and risk tolerance dropped to zero! Adjust account immediately!” (And, yes! Our 401(k)s do matter — unless, of course, you believe the U.S. taxpayer would prefer to fund our retirement.)
What I will not do is spend the following four years weeping, wailing, whining, and throwing temper tantrums. I could, however, see a future that holds periodic reminders of, “I told you so.”
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday.