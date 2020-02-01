Ever wonder what muse inspired Shakespeare to write that wonderful line from Henry VI: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers”? Were it not for the improbability of a time warp, one might suspect that Bill had been kidnapped and forced to endure the endless droning and repetition of the Trump impeachment trial. I don’t care on which side of the political aisle you fall, you didn’t need Morpheus’ dozing dust to nod off.