Sprinkle: Perspectives, hypotheses and opinions change; ‘Truth’ does not | COMMENTARY

The routine seldom varies. Every morning, while I’m fixing breakfast, my husband reads the paper. (He always gets first crack at it because he likes a pristine paper, and he says I always tear it apart — an undeniable “truth.”)
Both of us read our daily horoscopes for the purpose of amusing ourselves with the ambiguous language that permeates all of the signs. But a few weeks ago, I came across a sentence in my husband’s Aquarius sign that I found unsettling: “Being in touch with your truth can be extremely helpful.”
I’ve written before about the obfuscation of the English language, but the message bears repeating — especially at a time when George Orwell’s 1984 is experiencing a resurgence in sales, and more and more people are reading (some for the first time) about a fictitious country known as Oceania and its inverted Ministry of Truth.
“Truth” has never struck me as a topic for philosophical debate. Truth is not subjective as one definition of Microsoft dictionary online would suggest: “A fact or belief that is accepted as true.” W. Somerset Maugham also rejected that definition: “The fact that a great many people believe something is no guarantee of its truth.” Conversely, disbelief is no guarantee of truth, either.
Were we to accept that dictionary’s definition of truth, according to Anaxagoras (c. 450 B.C.), and accepted at that time as “truth,” the Earth is flat. The “truth” before Nicolaus Copernicus introduced his astronomical model of the universe in the early 16th century? The sun revolves around the Earth.
The point? Irrespective of what’s “accepted as true,” if that “truth” is subject to change, its foundation was never based on truth.
Therein lies the problem: Perspectives, hypotheses, and opinions change; “truth” does not. Truth is not a variable, reconstructed as opinions change. As described In Webster’s New Peerless Dictionary (1951), truth is “agreement with reality; eternal principle of right, or law of order….” (Emphasis on “eternal.”) Truth is immutable, unchangeable, fixed.
Further, truth is not divisible by adjectives that attempt to pare down the meaning. Half-truth, partial truth, changing truth — all contradict the very substance of truth. The term “absolute truth” is not only redundant, but it suggests there exists some form of truth that is not absolute.
There is no middle ground, no variations of truth; truth stands on its own. Once we begin to talk about “your truth” or “my truth,” only one thing is certain — both of us can’t be right, and there are only three remaining possibilities: 1. you’re right, I’m wrong; 2. I’m right, you’re wrong; or 3. we’re both wrong.
In 1946, George Orwell wrote: “… it is clear that the decline of a language must ultimately have political and economic causes ….” (“Politics and the English Language”) And “truth,” so ensnared and modified by political dogma, has leached over, largely unnoticed, into the general public’s acceptance.
Depending on our political posture, we no longer say, “He lied,” but rather, “He misspoke.” We make accusations no longer based on truth, but rather on innuendo. We call truth lies and lies truth. And we have so blurred the lines of truth we now seem unable to recognize the basics — the differences between male and female, riot and protest, free speech and censorship.
In an article titled, “Controlling People Through Language,” Boris Kagarlitsky, a Russian political dissident, wrote: “Totalitarian regimes of the 20th century showed that control of the language is one element in maintaining control over the people. Deprived of an adequate complement of words, the people are unable to express thoughts contrary to the standards imposed on them and become helpless and easily managed. Even if they are unhappy or dissatisfied with conditions, they are unable to put that discontent into words, much less actions. Control is more easily maintained at the linguistic level than through police repression and brute force.”
Truth is a simple word, and yet its absence reverberates throughout history. We can choose, in Kagarlitsky’s words, “to speak the plain truth,” or we can choose to allow a new Ministry of Truth to be ushered in — Version 2021.
M.K. Sprinkle writes from Hampstead. Her column appears every other Saturday. Email her at sprinklemk@comcast.net.