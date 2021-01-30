Sprinkle: Perspectives, hypotheses and opinions change; ‘Truth’ does not | COMMENTARY

In an article titled, “Controlling People Through Language,” Boris Kagarlitsky, a Russian political dissident, wrote: “Totalitarian regimes of the 20th century showed that control of the language is one element in maintaining control over the people. Deprived of an adequate complement of words, the people are unable to express thoughts contrary to the standards imposed on them and become helpless and easily managed. Even if they are unhappy or dissatisfied with conditions, they are unable to put that discontent into words, much less actions. Control is more easily maintained at the linguistic level than through police repression and brute force.”