Before it became less profitable to be a Baptist minister than a liberal Democrat civil rights activist (and a candidate for the U.S. presidency in 1984), Jesse Jackson railed against abortion, calling it “black genocide” and comparing abortion to slavery. According to Jackson, the idea that a baby was the personal property of the mother and she could do whatever she pleased with the child “was the premise of slavery. You could not protest the existence or treatment of slaves on the plantation because that was private and therefore outside your right to be concerned.” And at the 1977 March for Life, Jackson asked, “What happens … to the moral fabric of a nation that accepts the aborting of the life of a baby without a pang of conscience?”