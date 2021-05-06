Shoemaker: Maryland General Assembly finds racism everywhere, passes ‘police deform’ legislation | GUEST COMMENTARY

The 2021 police deform legislation provides absolutely no incentive, and in fact constitutes a clear disincentive, for folks to either remain in law enforcement, or to start a career in that realm in the first place. By taking away personnel protections that have been afforded to police officers in Maryland since 1974 (known as the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights “LEOBR”), the police will have little protection at all. It’s never a good sign when Maryland is first, and it is the first state to repeal LEOBR.