Shoemaker: Enough folderol at county, state, federal level of government | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Locally, I am glad that the majority of our students have the opportunity to return to school, at least partially. I am grateful to the teachers who returned to the classroom. However, those teachers who took leave without a real reason to do so should be ashamed. And the response of the teachers' union clearly demonstrates that it’s really not about the children as they usually scream. It’s about them and the fact that far too many of them want to sit at home and collect a check. While that’s been happening since March, poorer kids (many of whom are minorities) have lagged further and further behind, while scientists have said that there is no reason in-person learning can’t be done safely. Meanwhile, the rest of the working world has returned to work, if they have not been working throughout. It’s malarkey.