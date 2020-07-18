Shoemaker: Hogan’s performance — on coronavirus, Trump and more — is trending down | COMMENTARY

Furthermore, his refusal to stand up to teachers unions and say definitively that distance learning has been a disaster for our students (particularly the poor) and that we must have in-person education has been disappointing at best. From what we know presently, students are less apt to suffer severe effects, including death, from the virus. For those interested in hearing from scientists, the American Academy of Pediatrics has endorsed getting students back in school where they can actually learn. Not surprisingly, the major opponents to getting back to normal comes from the teachers union, which wants its rank-and-file to sit at home and collect a check while parents struggle to find daycare and make a living. Instead of saying things like “We won’t be rushed into reopening schools,” Hogan should say that schools must either reopen in the fall, or educators will be facing furloughs.