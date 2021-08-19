Tom Scanlan: We all pay a price when some refuse to get vaccinated | COMMENTARY

I am a live and let live kind of guy. I really am, but it gets harder and harder to ignore how another person’s behavior impacts my life. After a year and a half of lockdowns and masking mandates, all of us are ready to resume our normal lifestyles. My wife and I waited patiently for the COVID-19 vaccines to become available and finally received our shots in March. We didn’t sit down in a restaurant for a meal until June, and our first time out felt a little weird. Going into a store without a mask was uncomfortable at first, but it was great to shop like we used to. No mask fogging up my glasses, no dousing my hands with sanitizer at every opportunity. Wouldn’t it be nice if that could continue?
The only way for life to truly return to normal is for people to get vaccinated. We are doing pretty well in Carroll County, with about 60% having received at least one dose of one of the vaccines. The bad news is that means 40% of us have not, even though the vaccine is now readily available. When I go out shopping, I can tell you that I don’t see 40% of the people wearing masks, even though unvaccinated individuals are supposed to be masking up. I would bet my bottom dollar that most of the folks wearing masks are already vaccinated, not the other way around. My wife and I have started wearing our masks indoors again even though we are fully vaccinated for the same reasons many vaccinated people are wearing masks — out of an abundance of caution and to show respect for those who are at high risk due to age or a compromised immune system.
What totally baffles me is how some individuals are willing to ignore plain and simple facts. More than 97% of hospitalizations and over 99% of coronavirus deaths are in the unvaccinated population. That statistic is staggering. The vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, yet resistance to inoculation is fueling a surge of infections in Carroll, Maryland, and across the nation. Part of me thinks if people want to make themselves sick or even die, so be it. That’s their business. But of course, it is not that simple. As infections rise, all of us are affected. The medically vulnerable are at a much higher risk. Businesses will once again be impacted by the potential for restrictions. Mask mandates may return. Instead of moving on, we will be taking steps backward.
Carroll and Maryland are among the safest locations in the country, but for how long? How will the rise in the delta variant and COVID-19 cases impact our schools? All of the surrounding counties have already decided to follow the new CDC guidelines and require masks for students and teachers. The Carroll County Board of Education has a history of ignoring the recommendations of Health Officer Ed Singer. We can only assume they will resist any masking requirements in an effort to appease the anti-Fauci, anti-CDC, Open the Damn Schools crowd. Nobody wants to wear a mask, especially in school. Nobody. But the contention that kids don’t get sick is wrong, plain and simple. This dissemination of misinformation is a big part of the problem. Through social media networks, lies and conspiracy theories persist even though 165 million Americans are fully vaccinated and protected without adverse effect.
We all know that part of the problem is political affiliation. Democrats are far more likely to roll up their sleeves for the shot than Republicans, but even Fox News has finally come around to support the vaccines. Facts are facts and science is science, regardless of one’s political party. Masking up is no more an infringement on one’s rights than wearing a seat belt. Requiring teachers and students 12 and up to be vaccinated might be a step too far for many, but why not? We already require students to have a host of other immunizations before they can attend school. The bottom line is those who refuse to get vaccinated impact all of us. This is why we can’t have nice things.
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster