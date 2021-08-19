Tom Scanlan: We all pay a price when some refuse to get vaccinated | COMMENTARY

The only way for life to truly return to normal is for people to get vaccinated. We are doing pretty well in Carroll County, with about 60% having received at least one dose of one of the vaccines. The bad news is that means 40% of us have not, even though the vaccine is now readily available. When I go out shopping, I can tell you that I don’t see 40% of the people wearing masks, even though unvaccinated individuals are supposed to be masking up. I would bet my bottom dollar that most of the folks wearing masks are already vaccinated, not the other way around. My wife and I have started wearing our masks indoors again even though we are fully vaccinated for the same reasons many vaccinated people are wearing masks — out of an abundance of caution and to show respect for those who are at high risk due to age or a compromised immune system.