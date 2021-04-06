Scanlan: Now is the time to support our educators, not criticize them | COMMENTARY

I can tell you that I taught virtually from the middle of March to the end of last school year, and it was nothing like being retired. We had “office hours” when we interacted with students; we had lessons to write; we had assignments to grade; we had virtual meetings. I was lucky because my wife was able to teach me how to use Google Classroom. A lot of my colleagues had to figure it out on their own. I did not have to deal with the hybrid model or asynchronous instruction because I am actually retired now. Big difference, let me tell you!