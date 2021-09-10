Chris Roemer: A storybrook nation that didn’t heed its founder’s warnings | COMMENTARY

Yet even though the nation was in its infancy, Washington saw dangers ahead, and in his farewell address, he warned his people about something he believed, over time, would pose a grave threat to the republic he helped create. Political parties, he said, ”are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”